Huang Zhong Chose Righteousness Rather Than His Own Life

The Romance of the Three Kingdoms is a Chinese novel that describes an era in which a group of warlords divided China into several separate states and the wars that raged among them. Some leaders were fierce and ambitious, but some, such as Han Xuan, had meanness in their character.

Being dissatisfied with their leader’s low and cruel actions, some people choose righteousness rather than loyalty. Huang Zhong, a veteran general working for Han Xuan, was a typical example.

When general Guan Yu was ordered to attack Changsha, Han Xuan, the prefecture chief, ordered general Huang Zhong to go out and meet him in battle as he observed from the gatehouse. The two men fought each other for one full day, with neither one giving ground.

The next day, the combat between them continued for 50 or 60 rounds, but still neither side could dominate. The two armies applauded in unison. With a rapid drumbeat, Guan drew up the reins of his horse and spurred it forward to attack Huang again. Huang was also astride a horse to defend himself.

As soon as Guan wielded his long-handled knife and prepared to cut Huang, he suddenly heard a sound behind him. On looking back, he saw that Huang was falling from his horse, which had stumbled. Guan immediately held his horse back, raised his knife, and shouted: “I spare your life! Change your horse to fight right now!”

Straight away, Huang pulled his horse up, jumped on its back, and escaped through the gate. Still watching from the gatehouse, Xuan was shocked and asked why the horse stumbled. Huang said: “This horse hasn’t been in battle for a long time, so it made a mistake.”

Xuan said: “You are a master archer. Why don’t you shoot him with arrows?” Huang replied: “If I fight Guan again, I will pretend to be defeated, enticing him to the suspension bridge, and shoot him with arrows.”

Xuan sent Huang a new horse for him to continue the fight. After expressing his gratitude to Xuan, Huang retreated and thought: “Guan was so righteous that he did not kill me. How can I shoot him? But if I do not kill him, I will violate my orders.” Huang contemplated this conundrum all night.

The next day at dawn, people reported that Guan had been waiting to fight outside the gate. Huang led the troops out of the gate to go into combat with Guan. As Guan had fought for two days and failed to defeat Huang, he was a little bit anxious. But he kept his chin up, got on the horse, and battled with Huang.

After fighting about 30 rounds, Huang pretended to be defeated and ran away. Guan chased after him. Huang remembered the grace that Guan offered him by not killing him the day before. Huang couldn’t bear to shoot Guan immediately. Huang opened the bow but shot without an arrow. On hearing the bowstring’s voice, Guan dodged instinctively, but he saw no arrow in flight.

Guan hurried after Huang, and again Huang shot Guan without arrows. So Guan thought that Huang would not kill him and continued to chase him without due consideration for his safety. When Guan approached, Huang stood on the suspension bridge, drew back the bow and shot Guan with an arrow. As soon as the string struck the arrow, the arrow was aimed at Guan’s helmet tassel.

The front army shouted in unison. Guan was shocked, picking up the arrow and returning to the military camp immediately. Guan came to realize that Huang was capable of shooting with extreme accuracy. Huang only shot his helmet tassel, which was a reward for being spared by Huang the day before.

Xuan then ordered his subordinates to capture Huang. Huang said: “I am innocent!” Xuan furiously said: “I have watched you for three days. You dare to lie to me? You were so selfish that you didn’t fight hard the day before yesterday. Yesterday you fell off the horse as it stumbled, and Guan didn’t kill you, so you must have colluded with him. Today, you twice pretended to shoot him by striking the bowstring, and the third time you only shot his helmet tassel. So how can you say you do not collude with the enemy? If I don’t kill you, you will bring me trouble in the future!”

Then Xuan ordered the executioner to execute Huang outside the gate. The generals pleaded with Xuan. Xuan said: “Those who ask me to forgive Huang will be as guilty as he is!”

Huang must have known the consequences of not killing Guan. But he chose righteousness instead of his own life. He deserved to be a famous general in history and behaved as a role model for future generations. Between loyalty and righteousness, righteousness is always the choice of most military commanders.

A virtuous leader can understand Huang’s inner struggles, but unfortunately, Xuan, a person of low moral character, naturally did not understand it. If Xuan had spared Huang generously, Huang would have been loyal to him. Saying this afterward was useless.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Helen

