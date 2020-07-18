6 Tips for Staying Cool During the Hot Weather

Hot weather always causes the indoor temperature to rise rapidly, and many people who can’t stand the heat start to turn on their air-conditioner. But if you operate the air conditioner for a long time, your electricity bill will soar, and it is not environmentally friendly. Are there any money-saving tricks to create a cooling effect without turning on the air conditioner? In Japan, the website matome.naver.jp shares six tips on cooling.

1. Use an ice pack

Taking an ice pack from the refrigerator and putting it under your armpit and neck, where some large arteries flow throughout the body, will have a cooling effect on your blood. After the cooled blood flows to the whole body, it will naturally lower your body temperature.

2. Eat watery foods

Foods with high water content, such as melon, will have a throat-soothing and diuretic effect after eating, which can effectively remove heat from the body and lower your body temperature.

3. Soak in cold water

After a busy day, you may be soaked in sweat. Try soaking your feet in cold water after taking a shower. The cold water can temporarily increase the amount of blood on the skin’s surface, causing a little sweating, but it also achieves the effect of cooling.

4. Sprinkle water on the ground

I believe that many people have seen a sprinkler truck spraying along the road in the hot summer. When the wind blows on the wet ground, the water will be evaporated and carry away the heat. As for the timing of water sprinkling, morning and evening are the best.

5. Put ice water in front of an electric fan

As water can absorb the surrounding heat, this method is beneficial for cooling, and at the same time, the air blowing on the ice water will become cold.

6. Put a fan by the window

Moving the fan to the window will bring in the fresh outdoor air and discharge the indoor hot air from the room, and this will achieve a cooling effect.

These methods may still not achieve the same cooling effect of air conditioning. But they are simple, practical, efficient, and environmentally friendly, reducing the indoor temperature to be bearable so are worth trying.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Helen

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list