These Foods Are Good Sleep-Inducers

Some food when eaten at night can help you fall asleep easily. The following recommendations are especially good if eaten half an hour prior to sleep and they are gentle enough for everyone’s use.

Lily buds

Lily buds calm the mind and nurture the lungs and heart. They are a good remedy for sleeplessness caused by weak lungs, aroused emotions, or depression. Simply put lily buds into the water and boil into a soup. You can make it sweet by adding rock sugar or make it savory to go with ribs. Drink half to a full bowl.

Lotus seed

Lotus seed calms the mind and nourishes the spleen. It is good for sleeplessness caused by irritation, palpitations, or weak digestion. In the same way as the lily bud, it can be made as sweet or savory soup.

Milk

Milk contains tryptophan, calcium, and lactose. The former is a natural sleep-inducer as it stabilizes and relaxes the nerves. Calcium too calms the mind and lactose helps the absorption of calcium. Drinking a small glass of hot milk before sleep can make you sleep tight.

Sweet and bitter apricot kernels

Sweet and bitter apricot kernels relieve coughs. They are good for sleeplessness caused by coughing or asthma. The heart-shaped apricot kernel has a unique taste. The bitter type is toxic. It needs processing and a prescription of dosage from traditional Chinese herbalists before use. The sweet type is milder in medical effects but more appropriate for frequent eating. Simply grind sweet apricot kernels into powder and make it into a drink before going to sleep.

Spine date seed

Traditional Chinese medicine practitioners often prescribe spine date seed for sleeplessness caused by irritation, palpitation, or anemia. Spine date seed can be eaten raw or pan-fried for completely different purposes. Raw seeds are to cure drowsiness and processed ones are to induce sleep. Pan-fry spine date seed till it turns aromatic. Then boil for 10 minutes and drink it like tea.

Bananas

Bananas are rich in magnesium and tryptophan. When the body lacks magnesium, anxiety can result, and sleep is affected. Bananas provide the needed element. However, it cannot be eaten too often due to its cool food nature. Otherwise, it can bring on a stomach ache and bloating and affect sleep rather than help sleep as a result.

Silk tree albizia bark

Silk tree albizia bark is good for sleeplessness caused by nervousness or depression. Make a decoction of silk tree albizia bark by boiling for a while until the taste comes out and optional chrysanthemum can be added to the decoction.

Translated by CC and edited by Helen

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list