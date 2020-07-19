4 Ways to Always Be in Control of Your Emotions

There will be moments in your life when you feel so emotionally charged that you are unable to control how you act, only to end up regretting these actions later on. In fact, your entire life might be ruined just because of a single outburst that could have easily been avoided. If you have such a temperamental nature, here are some of the ways you can get a hold of your emotions before it is too late.

1. Breathe deeply

When you are emotionally charged, your breathing can become heavy and frantic. This is because your body is stepping into a “fight mode” that puts you in a defensive, conflict-oriented mindset. As such, the first thing you should do when you notice emotional instability is to take a break from whatever you are doing and breathe deeply for a few minutes. Deep breathing has the ability to calm the mind and relax the body, essentially bringing it out from the “fight mode.” Try out this breathing technique — place one hand on your chest and the other below your rib cage. Inhale through your nose while counting to four and feeling the abdomen expand. Hold your breath for about 2 seconds and then release it slowly through your mouth. Do this repeatedly for 6 or 10 times a minute. After some time, you should ideally feel quite relaxed.

2. Replace negative thoughts

“Whenever you are confronted with an emotion which is making you feel or think something bad, force it out of your mind and replace it with a different thought. Imagine the ideal resolution to your problem playing out, think about someone who makes you happy or remember an event that makes you smile,” according to Huffpost. By doing so, your mind moves away from negative thoughts to pleasant ones, helping you contain any potential emotional outburst. However, do keep in mind that this is just a temporary solution. You need to find the root causes of why you feel such extreme thoughts and then deal with them effectively.

3. Think about the consequences

When your mind is in the grip of strong emotions, it loses all sense of rationality. To keep such emotions from coming to the fore, think about the negative consequences of taking actions under their influence and how you or your loved one’s lives will be gravely affected by it. For instance, you might feel anger at your boss for some ridiculous demand they make. You might even want to push or punch him. However, think about the consequence. Once you attack the boss, no matter how righteous you are, you are likely to lose all favor among the higher-ups. You might end up jobless and your family will suffer. In contrast, if you calmly get over the situation, you can report the matter to the higher-ups, who might take sympathy on your situation and punish the boss for any misconduct.

4. Physical outlet

Some people can only relax once they take some physical action when faced with uncontrollable emotions. If you find yourself in such a situation, go to the gym and vent out all your frustrations on a punching bag till you exhaust yourself. If you work at a company that already has a training space in-house, head there immediately. Now, if you are unable to take some time to go to the gym, just find a secluded space and punch the air a few times or do some push-ups/pull-ups. This can help you calm down to some extent.

