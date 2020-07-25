Lifestyle: From Urban Home to Homesteading

When they initially thought of a homesteading lifestyle, both Doug and Stacy were completely ignorant of how to go about doing it. As far as Doug was concerned, he only had experience in sales. The couple never even had any experience in gardening! However, they were committed to pursuing their dream and soon ended up buying land in Missouri. A barn was the only structure on the property. Doug spent some time learning how to build a cabin and was able to set one up in just 90 days.

The couple’s decision to not use electricity in their cabin actually attracted stares from people in the region. After all, people usually dream of moving from small towns to big cities. But here were a man and woman who completely happy to move into what is basically a medieval lifestyle. In fact, people even bet that the couple would last a maximum of one year in their new lifestyle before they got fed up and moved back to the city. However, all such predictions turned out to be wrong as both Doug and Stacy have been living in their cabin for more than seven years.

Doug and Stacy’s rural home

The log cabin is 600 square feet in size. Doug built a separate outdoor kitchen as well as a root cellar. Inside, the wooden features of the home give off a nice, rustic vibe. In fact, you might even feel as if you have traveled back through time. The house does not have appliances like a refrigerator or dishwasher. The couple’s water needs are met through harvesting rainwater. Lighting is provided by candles and oil lamps. Living such a quiet life, they wake up early in the morning and go to bed early at night. They raise animals on the farm, collect the food they produce on their land, and also do fermentation and preservation of the food all by themselves.

Best states for homesteading

If you are considering a homesteading lifestyle and wish to move to a rural area, you should know that not all states are equally good for such a life. Based on your plan, a particular state might be ideal. For instance, if you wish to live primarily as a farmer, then moving to Virginia or Iowa would be more sensible. As far as Virginia is concerned, the soil is very productive and the place receives a lot of rainfall, making the task of growing crops a much easier affair.

If you want to live in a naturally scenic place, the best option is to move to Montana. The beautiful landscapes of the state will give you a perfect view of the sky, trees, and mountains that you’ve been dreaming of. For a more remote lifestyle, move to Alaska, a state that is blessed with endless forests and mountains. However, do remember that living there can get tough. As far as the cost of living is concerned, inexpensive places like Arizona or New Mexico might be suitable.

