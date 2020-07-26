Preparing to Get Pregnant? 5 Lifestyle Changes You Should Make

Are you thinking of having children anytime soon? If so, you need to do some preparations before you get pregnant. Some lifestyle changes here and there will not only make pregnancy easier for you, but they will also be better for your child.

1. Birth control

First of all, stop using birth control as soon as possible. It will take your body some weeks before it becomes ready to come back to the normal ovulation cycle. As such, preparing your body to correctly carry out the pregnancy process is critical. “Having at least one normal period before conceiving will help you estimate when you ovulate. If you are taking combination birth control pills, you can expect your period to return within 30 days of stopping. Fertility may take longer to achieve if you are on a long-term birth control method, such as the progestin injection. Fifty percent of women who discontinue injections conceive within 10 months of their last shot,” according to the Mayo Clinic.

2. Smoking and drinking

Women who smoke cigarettes or drink alcohol will have a harder time becoming pregnant. And even if they conceive, there is a higher risk of miscarriage or the baby being born with a lower weight. To avoid such disastrous consequences, stop smoking and drinking at least a couple of months before you try becoming pregnant. It is also a good idea to conduct some detoxification to flush out the toxins from the body. Check your medications and stop using drugs that are not essential. If you have the habit of drinking coffee, stop doing so since the caffeine content is believed to impede pregnancy.

3. Diet

Completely avoid all carbonated drinks, excessively sweet food, greasy dishes, and so on. As far as possible, eat veggies, fruits, and other foods that are rich in protein, minerals, and vitamins that nourish the body. Try to consume organic foods since they contain little to no pesticides. One study found that women who ate organic vegetables and fruits had higher rates of success with regard to pregnancy. A healthy diet is not only important to women but also for men. Males who subsist on a nourishing diet and lifestyle tend to have higher quality sperm as well as better fertility, which increases the chances of the women becoming pregnant. Make sure your man eats foods like oysters that are rich in zinc and are known to boost the production of testosterone and semen.

4. Stress levels

It is very important to ensure that you de-stress yourself completely. You should remain in a calm environment all throughout your pregnancy as well. Stress affects the sperm and egg cells. Too much stress will only complicate conception. Take a course on meditation and learn some techniques that will relax your mind. Ensure that your partner is also chilled out as well. Let him know that he should keep all personally stressful thoughts outside the home and should make sure that the calm environment in the house is not disturbed.

5. Doctor visits

Finally, visit your doctor and seek their advice on pregnancy. They will check your current health, medical history, and so on to recommend some of the basic things to do while trying to get pregnant. Make sure to follow the advice. If you have concerns about some of the medications you are currently taking, clear such doubts as well.

