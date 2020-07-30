Babies as Bribery for a High Ranking CCP Official

On July 14, Changsha on the Palm under the Changsha Evening News reported that the China Judgments Online recently published the verdict of Guan Chengshan, a controller at the Shandong Shengong Haite Electronic Technology Co. Ltd. on bribery charges. Guang received a 3.5-year sentence with a 2-year suspension.

Guan’s conviction was in relation to paying US$480,000 for in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures for Wang Baoan, China’s Vice Minister of Finance from 2013 to 2015.

Guan Chengshan, the actual controller of Haite Electronics Group Co., Ltd. and Shandong Shengong Haite Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. had a close relationship with Wang. Between 2011 and 2012, with the help of Wang, Guan received a considerable state subsidy of US$25.67 million.

Wang, who was also convicted of bribery charges, confessed that he expressed disappointment with the lack of sons to Guan several times. “To thank me, Guan suggested fulfilling my wish by giving me a son through IVF and I agreed.”

Guan found two intermediaries on the Internet to help Wang give birth to two sons through IVF. In September 2015, when Wang’s eldest son was born, the 52-year-old Wang became the Chinese Communist Party’s Secretary and Director of the National Bureau of Statistics. However, in January 2016, only one week after Wang’s second son was born, Wang was under investigation.

On May 31, 2017, Wang was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Intermediate Court of Zhangjiakou City, Hebei Province, for accepting bribes of more than US$21.81 million and all his personal property was confiscated.

According to the Ministry of Supervision, Wang was born in Lushan, Henan, in 1963. He held numerous government positions. He served as the Director of the Department of Economic Construction and Assistant to the Minister in 2007 and was promoted to Deputy Minister in 2012 and three years later, he became the Director of the National Bureau of Statistics.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection revealed that Wang used his position and power to approve projects for business owners in exchange for money and goods. The business owners bribed him with money, goods, mansions, and luxury cars. After receiving the properties and luxury cars, Wang never registered them under his name. For example, a 204-square-meter property received from a business owner was recorded in the name of his brother Wang Hongbiao. A 318-square-meter mansion, located between Beijing’s Second Ring Road and the Third Ring Road, worth about US$7.13 million, was also recorded in another person’s name.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Angela M

