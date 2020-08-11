Selenium: The Much-Needed Antioxidant Element for Detoxification and Protection

We are taught about the importance of calcium in our bodies. Do you know about another rarely mentioned trace element that functions to detoxify and help fight against cancer and blood clots? That is selenium. Selenium can be found in plenty of foods. These include garlic, purple sweet potato, eggs, ginkgo, seafood, fish, meat, sesame, malt, milkvetch, mushrooms, and animal organs. Here are some recommended recipes that are high in selenium.
Honeyed garlic
If raw garlic does not agree with you, try the following method to create a less strong flavor.
Method:
- Peel off the garlic skin, cut off the top and base, rinse well
- Put garlic, 2 teaspoons of salt, and water into a container and soak for about 24 hours
- Turn the soaked garlic upside down to drain the water and dry with a kitchen towel
- Put the dried garlic into a glass or earthen jar
- Add a small amount of honey, pour in vinegar to cover up all the garlic and add a pinch of salt
- Seal and store in a cool place for three to four weeks
Poached eggs
Eggs are rich in selenium. For every 100g, pork contains 10.6 micrograms (mcg) of selenium whereas chicken eggs contain 23.3 mcg, duck eggs 30.7 mcg, and goose eggs 33.6 mcg. For better health, raw and fried eggs should be avoided, while poached eggs are best.
Method:
- Put an egg in a pot with water, slowly bring to boil
- When the water is boiling, lower the heat and cook for three minutes
- Switch off and let the egg rest in the hot water for five minutes
Chestnut millet congee
Both chestnuts and millet contain a good amount of selenium. This recipe is recommended for frequent consumption.
Method:
- Gather a small handful of cooked chestnuts, peel off the skin and cut into small pieces
- Wash the millet and put in a pot with the chopped chestnut and water
- Boil till the millet is done and serve
Mushroom chicken stew
Mushroom and chicken make a remarkably tasty dish that is rich in selenium and other nutrients.
Method:
- Wash the mushrooms in warm water
- Put the chicken in a pot with water, boil at high heat
- Skim off any residue, add wine, salt, sectioned green onion, mushrooms, and dates
- Cook over medium heat until the meat is soft and tender
Translated by Cecilia and edited by Helen
Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list