What Is Mochi and Why You Should Be Careful When Eating It

Mochi is a Japanese rice cake made from short-grain glutinous rice called mochigome. Though it is eaten all year round, mochi is particularly popular during the Japanese New Year since it is considered to be the traditional food for the day. Mochi also has a reputation of being dangerous, particularly for elders and kids.

Harmful mochi?

Mochi has been a popular dish among Japanese ever since it was created. In fact, during the Heian period (A.D. 794 to A.D. 1192), mochi was actually considered “food for the gods” and was used in religious offerings. The Samurai found the food easy to take along on their journeys, while the rice farmers discovered that mochi was ideal to increase their stamina.

Since mochi is made with glutinous rice, sugar, water, and cornstarch, it is one of the few foods that is packed with protein, but free from cholesterol and gluten. The steaming of the rice and its subsequent pounding is what makes mochi gluten-free. One serving of mochi (roughly 1.5 ounces) provides 24 grams of carbs and 2 grams of protein. Given these health benefits, you might find it difficult to believe that mochi is actually seen as a dangerous food by some people. The danger does not lie in the ingredients themselves, but comes from the texture of the dish, which tends to be sticky.

“The buns are chewy and sticky. Given they are far bigger than bite-sized, they need to be laboriously chewed before swallowing. Anyone who can’t chew properly — like children or the elderly — will be likely to find them hard to eat. If not chewed but simply swallowed, the sticky mochi gets stuck in the throat — and can lead to suffocation,” according to the BBC. Elderly people are believed to account for almost 80 percent of suffocation victims every year.

In 2015, almost 128 people were hospitalized in Japan after eating mochi. Nine of them ended up dying. The country’s National Police Agency together with the Fire and Disaster Management Agency recently launched a promotional blitz to educate people about the dangers linked to eating mochi. Despite the risks, people continue eating mochi during the New Year due to the long-standing tradition.

Authorities have asked citizens to cut mochi into small pieces and chew them vigorously before ingesting so as to avoid the risk of suffocation. If people take big pieces, swallowing can be difficult. Officials have warned not to eat mochi alone. Families tend to keep a vacuum cleaner close by when someone is eating mochi. If they find that the person is choking, the machine is used to suck out the morsel from the throat. In case a vacuum cleaner is not available, a vigorous slap on the back can also push out the mochi stuck in the throat.

Preparation and use

Preparing mochi is a laborious process. Polished glutinous rice is collected and cleaned overnight. Then, the rice is steamed, mashed, and pounded using wooden mallets in a mortar. The pounding process usually involves the work of two people, one who pounds it and the second person who wets and turns it in between. A steady rhythm is required or else the workers might end up injuring each other. Once the mochi has become sticky enough, it is cut into the desired shape.

Even though mochi is a popular food, it is also used as an ingredient in various dishes. A popular one includes small balls of ice cream wrapped inside mochi. Japanese soups like zoni, chikara udon, and oshiruko use mochi as an ingredient. Traditional sweets like mochigashi and wagashi are made with mochi. Daifuku is a dish prepared with mochi stuffed with a sweet mixture.

