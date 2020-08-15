Foods That Nourish You in Autumn

According to the Chinese lunar calendar, August 7 marks the end of summer and start of fall this year. That means you should eat in accordance with the seasons to nourish your yin energy and replenish moisture.

Lai Ruixin, Director of Han Ming Tang Clinic of Traditional Chinese Medicine in Taipei, explains that the lungs are easily hurt in the fall because of the dryness of the season. The structural system of the lungs includes the mouth, nose, lungs, and skin. Related problems and diseases, especially with the skin and the breathing tract, are often seen in this period.

To prevent seasonal dryness, you should drink plenty of water and eat foods that are sticky in texture, such as the following.

Honey can treat coughs, nourish the lungs, and moisten the skin.

Asian pears can treat coughs, nourish the lungs, and eliminate phlegm. However, they are not agreeable to people who chill easily.

Lotus root can reduce body heat. It nourishes the blood and spleen, promotes your appetite, and increases energy, especially your yin energy.

Lily bud is often used in Chinese medicine. It can calm the mind, treat coughs, and nourish the lungs.

Yam is extremely good for the lungs and stomach. A soup with lily bud, yam, and ribs benefits the body during the driest months of the year.

Mushrooms can also treat dry coughs and constipation.

Mushroom, jujube, and goji berry sweet soup

This recommended soup is good for the lungs, spleen, and stomach in the autumn months.

Ingredients:

Fresh white mushrooms, 100g

Dried lily bud, 20g

Dried lotus seed, 40 pieces

Jujube, 20 pieces

Goji berry, two small handfuls

Some rock sugar to taste

Method:

Wash and soak the lily bud in water (filtered water that can be drunk directly without boiling) for one hour. Wash and soak the jujube for 10 minutes, then split open the fruit meat with a knife. Cut off the mushroom stems and wash them. Wash the dried lotus seed. Put all ingredients in a pot with 2 liters of water. Cook for 60 minutes. When the soup has boiled for 20 minutes, open the lid slightly to release the heat and continue at low heat. When time is almost up, melt the sugar into the soup, add the goji berries, and serve.

