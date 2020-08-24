Take Notice of This Wisdom Whether You Have Money or Not

The proverb “If rich, you must stay away from three places. If poor, you must keep your distance from two kinds of people,” is our ancestors’ way of letting us know what to do if our life fits one of these two extreme conditions. If you have money, you had better not go to the following three places.

Casinos

Gambling is addictive and comes with various issues and no benefits. Once you step into the gambling house, you will usually lose money. There are so many cases around us that show how gambling leads to bankruptcy and broken families.

Strip venues

Strip venues are the most comfortable place to make people lose their will. Once they enjoy it, they cannot extricate themselves, and eventually, lose their wealth and families. So our ancestors advised people to stay away from such places.

Your hometown

Why can’t you go back to your hometown if you have money? If a person makes a lot of money, returns to their hometown with a high profile, and shows off his wealth everywhere, he will face the people queuing up to borrow money from him.

When relatives and friends come to ask you to lend them money, if you give in, you may encourage them to get something for nothing. If you don’t, they will think you are ruthless, and you will offend them. So it is better to follow the ancient advice and keep a low profile when you are rich.

Once a person has no money, it is a time of distress, and one can easily see the true colors of relatives and friends. At this time, one cannot maintain lofty aspirations and must remember not to get close to these two types of people.

People who kick you when you are down

This type of person gloats over misfortune. When you have money, they will stay around and respect you. But when you are down, not only will they not help you, but they will kick you because they are a scourge to themselves.

The close person who keeps away from you

When you are poor, some close people will regard you as a failure and will alienate you. This kind of person can share the blessings but not the hardships with you.

The above-mentioned quote is to persuade you to live your own life, not go to the inappropriate places, and not approach improper people. In this way, you can live a stable life.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Helen

