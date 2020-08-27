Distinctive Mangoes in Taiwan

Often referred to as the “tropical fruit king,” mangoes are one of the most important fruit crops in Taiwan . According to Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture, in 2019 alone, a total of 8,000 tons of mangoes were exported to other countries, including Japan, Singapore, South Korea, China, and Hong Kong, an increase of 56 percent from the previous year.

Also, the country’s mango exports continue to grow by about 17 percent this year, despite the outbreak of COVID-19.

Please watch the following video of the Mango Kingdom of the World.

Distribution of mangoes

Mango is a tropical fruit crop and Taiwan’s mangoes are mainly grown in the country’s central and southern areas due to their ideal tropical growing conditions, with Tainan, Kaohsiung, and Pingtung considered most expansive.

Mango varieties

Mangoes cultivated in Taiwan are of good quality with different colors, sizes, and tastes. They can be divided into four major strains: Local (土芒果), Southeast Asian (南洋種), Improved (改良種), and Newly-Emerging (新興品系).

Local mangoes have a unique fragrance though it looks smaller and unattractive. Southeast Asia strains are characterized by the White Mango (懷特) variety, also known as Ivory Mango (象牙), and Black Incense Mango (黑香). Improved strains include Ai Wen Mango (愛文), Haydn Mango (海頓), Kate Mango (凱特), Sacred Heart Mango (聖心).

As to newly-emerging strains, there are Jinhuang Mango (金煌) variety, Tai Nong No.1 Mango (台農一號), Shanlin No.1 Mango (彬林一號), Yuwen No.6 Mango (玉文六號), Jinxing Mango (金興), Yulin Mango (玉林), Slow Love Mango (慢愛文), Hong Kate Mango (紅凱特), Jinwen Mango (金文), Jinmi Mango (金蜜), Honglong Mango (紅龍), Wenxin Mango (文心), Sacred Heart Mango (聖心), etc.

Ai Wen mango

Ai Wen is the most striking mango variety in Taiwan. It is one of the 40-plus mango varieties introduced from the U.S. State of Florida in 1954. Within seven years of planting and domestication, Ai Wen stood out as its output was relatively stable, and its overall quality was very good.

Ai Wen’s epidermis is in eye-catching red color and its flesh has a pleasing aroma that tastes sweet, and it is almost fiber-free. Also, its seeds are small and thin, with moderate sweetness. As a result, not only is it popular among farmers, but it is highly favored by consumers.

Hometown of mangoes

Yujing (玉井) is an agricultural district in southern Taiwan’s Tainan City, which has a total of 2,000 hectares (4,900 acres) of mango orchards. It is Taiwan’s biggest producer of mangoes, with an annual output of nearly 10,000 tons per year. It is thus referred to as the hometown of mangoes in Taiwan.

The district is where the imported Ai Wen mangoes cultivars were first planted in 1962, and it is currently one of the major producers of Ai Wen mangoes.

Yujing has, therefore, earned itself a reputation for the hometown of the Aiwen Mango, and Yujing has been the location for the Mango Cultural Festival every year since 1999.