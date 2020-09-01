China Floods: The Yangtze River Will Face More Heavy Rain

The flood situation in China is ongoing. The Yellow River reached its most massive surge in 22 years in Shandong Province on August 21. The weather forecast showed that there would be heavy rain or rainstorms in the coming days, so there may be another flash flood disaster.

The Yellow River Shandong Bureau confirmed on August 23 that a massive body of water had entered Shandong. At 2 p.m. on August 22, the Gaocun Station flow monitor on the mainstream of the Yellow River in Shandong Province exceeded 4,000 cubic meters per second. According to the hydrology report, a broad flow peak occurred at the Aishan Hydrological Station on August 23.

As of 8 a.m. on the same day, the Gaocun Hydrological Station flow reached 4,330 cubic meters per second. The water level of the old Dongping Lake in the important flood detention area of the lower Yellow River was 42.02 meters, which exceeded the warning water level by 0.3 meters. In response, Shandong Province has demolished 54 floating bridges on the Yellow River.

It is worth mentioning that the impact of the rainfall in the upper and middle reaches of the Yellow River, and the Yellow River Tongguan Station had a peak flow rate of 6,300 cubic meters per second at 1 p.m. on August 21, the largest volume since 1998.

At the moment, the local area is still waiting for the flood peak to pass. However, the China Meteorological Administration forecasted that the combined influence of cold and warm air will cause 20 to 50 mm of heavy rainfall in the coming weeks. Seven provinces and cities, including Beijing, Sichuan, Chongqing, Guizhou, and Yunnan, will experience heavy rains, which will make the floods worse.

The deputy commander-in-chief of China’s Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Water Resources and other relevant ministries held a meeting on August 22. The panel stated that the current water level in the Three Gorges Reservoir and parts of the mainstream of the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River was still high.

The upper and middle reaches of the Yellow River retained a large amount of water. The new round of heavy rainfall covered a wide area. It’s essential to pay great attention to floods, local mountain torrent disasters, and reservoir safety.

Translated by Joseph Wu and edited by Helen

