A Tea That Helps Prevent Hair Loss

Hair loss signifies an imbalance in the body and is characterized by five things.

1. Poor mental health

The quick pace in the modern world brings on stress for many people and mental stress and anxiety can easily result in uncontrollable hair loss. Alopecia areata can happen slowly where hair falls out over time, or quickly where the hair falls out in clumps. Telogen effluvium occurs when the number of follicles reduces due to stress and the hair volume thins out in certain areas on the head. Hair loss generally causes even greater anxiety in the individual and the cycle continues. Certain drugs and medicines can also affect hair loss.

2. Weak kidneys, spleen, and liver

According to traditional Chinese medical science, the kidneys keep the body essence while the liver keeps blood and hair as an extension of the blood supply. The health of the kidneys is reflected in the hair. Weak kidneys will over time cause hair loss due to a lack of nutrients to the hair and scalp.

The spleen acts as a transformer of nutrients from food consumed. Poor food choices and alcohol consumption can disrupt the correct energy of the spleen and the resulting damaged qi affects the hair through the roots, causing hair loss over time. The liver acts as a storage unit holding nutrients and energy; disruption of the liver energy causes the hair to become brittle and dry as less blood and nutrients reach the scalp. All of these weaknesses result in hair loss.

3. Bad food choices

Oily, cold, sweet, and spicy food are bad to the body and can cause hair loss as they do not help nourish the blood. Eating regular meals of easily digestible foods, including eggs, fish, meat, dairy, fruits, and vegetables will help balance the body by providing nourishment. Eating appropriately for one’s age and physical energy needs will ensure that the body is able to cope with stress and keep the internal organs nourished. Eating foods that nourish the kidney such as bone broth, chicken and Chinese red dates will help when the kidney energy is weak.

4. Bad lifestyle

Staying up late, smoking, drinking, and irregular life can lead to loss of nutrients, which results in dry hair or even hair loss. Creating good habits that generate wellbeing can help reduce the conditions that create hair loss.

5. Illnesses

Hair loss can be a symptom of illnesses such as chronic diabetes, thyroid, and hormone diseases — pregnancy, anemia, polycystic ovary syndrome, and autoimmune diseases.

A tea for healthier hair

Ingredients:

Jujubes, 3-5 pcs

Walnuts, 1-2 pcs

Longans, 5-6 pcs

Goji berries, 10 pcs

Sesame, 10g

Raisins, 10-20 pcs

Apple slices, 2-3 pcs

Green tea, 3-5g

Method:

Crush walnuts and sesame together using a pestle and mortar; rinse clean other ingredients; put all into a clean container; pour in a suitable amount of hot water; soak for 3-5 minutes and serve.

Notes:

Use 100℃ boiling water to make the tea so that all ingredients can be thoroughly soaked

Don’t leave the tea overnight. Drink a cup daily and the ingredients can be soaked more than once

Translated by CC and edited by Helen

