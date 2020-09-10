Why India’s Vaccination Problem Is A Cause For Concern

While the Chinese have been grappling with issues of fake vaccines over the past few weeks, its neighbor India also has some deep-rooted problems with vaccination that needs to be addressed immediately. But unlike China, India is not grappling with fake vaccine problems. Instead, it is plagued by abysmal vaccination rates and fake rumors that seek to prevent children from being vaccinated.

Low Vaccination Rates

India is notorious for its very low vaccination rates among children. According to estimates, only about a third of the child population in India are vaccinated against measles before the age of 10 months. And when it comes to DPT vaccination, the figures are even worse. Only about 18% of children in the country get the DPT vaccine.

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Pulse_Polio_Day,_Gwalior,_January_2014.jpg

Given such abysmal vaccination rates, it is no wonder that India has one of the worst statistics when it comes to child mortality rates. More than 60,000 children die each year due to not receiving a vaccination. These figures are ironic considering that India is one of the biggest vaccine manufacturers and exporters in the world.

So, where does the problem lie? India’s low vaccination rate can be attributed to many factors like a general lack of knowledge among parents about the importance of vaccination, the apathy of the public healthcare system, inefficient record keeping of vaccinated children, age old superstitions that see vaccination as ‘dangerous’ or ‘something against the culture’, unregistered pregnancies, and so on.

Adding to these, there is one more factor that has been playing a big role in limiting vaccination among children in recent times – fake rumors.

Fake Rumors

India has been seeing the rise of a strong anti-vaccination lobby for the past few years. And thanks to modern communication technology, these groups are able to spread rumors to stop parents from getting their kids vaccinated.

While one rumor would accuse the US of trying to test unsafe vaccinations on Indian children, another rumor would suggest that the Indian Prime Minister Modi is trying to force children to undergo vaccination in order to benefit pharmaceutical companies. Unfortunately, many parents fall into the trap and end up never vaccinating their kids.

A rumor against the measles-rubella vaccination (MR-VAC) saw government officials taking quick steps to dispel it. “These messages are untrue. The vaccine, MR-VAC, is made by the Serum Institute of India, which is the world’s largest producer of the vaccine and provides vaccines to most countries in Africa and Asia. The vaccine is safe, effective and approved by the WHO for preventing infection in children”, Hindustan Times quotes an official from the health ministry.

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Polio_vaccination_in_India.jpg

A more sinister rumor suggested that children of minority communities were being targeted by radical groups who aimed to make the kids impotent through vaccination. The rumor spread across the states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka, affecting the vaccination rates in these states.

“Health systems should counter rumours with systematic and simple clarifications, information and keep at it meticulously … This is all the more so important in the presence of an anti-vaccination lobby that is taking hold in some places”, Scroll quotes a health professor from the state of Kerala.

And considering that India is poised to become a global superpower, the government better start educating parents about the necessity of vaccination and ensure that the children of the country grow up protected against deadly diseases.

Sources

https://thewire.in/health/india-leads-in-vaccine-production-but-not-in-vaccination

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-health-bmgf/india-cuts-some-funding-ties-with-gates-foundation-on-immunization-idUSKBN15N13K

https://www.hindustantimes.com/health-and-fitness/india-s-measles-elimination-campaign-rocked-by-rumours-fake-alerts-before-launch/story-EGhh5fl1Ivv3VY2GqDSRKP.html

https://scroll.in/pulse/830129/rumours-about-measles-rubella-vaccine-hit-coverage