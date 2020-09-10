Meet This Indian Village Which Is The Cleanest In The Entire Country

When one speaks of India, one of the images that pop into the mind are the slums and the overall dirt that seems to be everywhere. However, this is not the case with Mawlynnong, a tiny village in the state of Meghalaya that has been dubbed as the cleanest village in the entire country.

The Cleanest Village

As to the secret of how the village keeps itself clean, it essentially boils down to the nature of the people. The residents of the village usually place a very high value to cleanliness rather than any sort of grandeur. “Cleanliness has more value than material wealth … It’s what people see, it’s what they talk about, it’s what they exchange compliments over”, NPR quotes a woman from the village.

As such, it is not surprising that a community that values cleanliness so much has turned out to be the cleanest. The cleaning tradition reportedly started about 130 years ago when the village suffered through an outbreak of cholera. As a consequence, the people of those times implemented strict cleanliness habits in the community. And over the decades, this sense of personal and community cleanliness has been maintained vigorously by the villagers.

Children are trained to clean the streets from a young age itself. In fact, the kids always clean the place every single day before they go away to school. There are wicker baskets located at several places where people can throw in the garbage. These are also usually emptied by the children. The community also employs a few women to clean up the place on a daily basis.

The residents at Mawlynnong also practice a very efficient waste management system. All biodegradable waste are either buried or used as manure in gardens. Non-biodegradable waste like plastics is never burned. Instead, they are reused in some form. In addition, open defecation is completely banned in the place, with people strictly fined if caught doing so.

Even the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was so impressed on learning about the village that he mentioned about the dedication of Mawlynnong during a radio program which addressed the need to maintain cleanliness in the country.

Tourism – The Good And The Bad

While being the ‘cleanest village in India’ has bought Mawlynnong fame across the country, it has also attracted a lot of tourists to the place. This also brought with it a unique set of problems.

“Now there is noise pollution. I’ve talked to the village council which has written to the government to build a new parking lot further away”, PHYS quotes a guesthouse owner while another person complains that “there’s no more privacy. A woman is washing her clothes, she’s being photographed … That social bond which binds the village together is disintegrating”

But on the positive side, increased tourists to the place has also skyrocketed the incomes of the

people. As per the village headman, the average income of the residents has jumped by at least 60% since the influx of visitors. As a consequence, the people are now able to buy better food and clothing.

Now, all that is left to be done is for the villagers to find a perfect balance between keeping the place clean and handle the hundreds of visitors that throng the place.

