Public Identification System In India Kicks Off Human Rights Concerns

A citizen identification system implemented in India has raised serious human rights concerns after certain incidents came into light where people were deprived of their fundamental rights just because of not being able to provide proper identification.

The Aadhaar System And Violation Of Fundamental Rights

India’s citizen identification program is known as the Aadhaar system, which collects the basic information and biometric data of its people. It is estimated that more than 1.1 billion citizens have been enrolled into the program, making Aadhaar one of the largest biometric databases in the world.

https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Iris_Scan_-_Biometric_Data_Collection_-_Aadhaar_-_Kolkata_2015-03-18_3653.JPG

“It’s the equivalent of building interstate highways … If the government invested in building a digital public utility and that is made available as a platform, then you actually can create major innovations around that”, The New York Times quotes Nandan Nilekani, the tech visionary who was tasked with the development of the Aadhaar system.

Despite good intentions, Aadhaar has been repeatedly trashed by human rights advocates for the way in which it denies even the basic fundamental rights of citizens.

More than 2.5 million people from the state of Rajasthan were found to have been denied food rations on grounds that they did not have an Aadhaar ID card. And though the government sent directions to resolve the issue, the problem has persisted. Similarly, children were also denied their free mid-day meals because of not providing their Aadhaar identification.

Parents of children aged 6 to 14 years are also finding it hard to enroll their children to educational institutions since the kids did not have an Aadhaar card. Certain students were denied their scholarship because of this issue.

Disabled people who did not enroll in the Aadhaar program were denied their rightful benefits. Several hospitals are reportedly denying birth and death certificates without any Aadhaar number. Some HIV patients also stopped visiting the hospitals since they were required to submit their Aadhaar ID card and they wanted to avoid the risk of their data becoming public.

“It is ironic that a 12-digit number aimed to end corruption and help the poor has become the very reason many have been deprived of fundamental rights … There are legitimate concerns about privacy, surveillance, or just misuse of personal information, and the government should address these problems instead of coercing people to enroll and link existing services to Aadhaar”, says Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director of the Human Rights Watch organization.

Privacy Concerns

The Aadhaar program has also been criticized for its lax security systems that enabled third parties to easily hack into government servers and access information about the citizens. Even more embarrassing was when it was found that certain government websites themselves were displaying information about private individuals.

“It was found that approximately 210 websites of central government, State government departments including educational institutes were displaying the list of beneficiaries along with their name, address, other details and Aadhaar numbers for information of general public”, The Hindu quotes an RTI report.

In the black market, unrestricted access to an individual’s personal data was available for less than $10 per person. A few companies, who had collected Aadhaar data, were also found to have been using it for illegal transactions.

https://pixabay.com/en/ec-cash-paymentsatm-money-cashless-1750490/

Such privacy concerns and denial of fundamental human rights expose the deep flaws that India’s Aadhaar identification program is suffering from. And until and unless the government quickly weeds out such security issues, the people will remain at risk of having their personal data compromised.

