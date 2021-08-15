Heroes of Ancient China (2) : Lao Tzu (老子) Part I- A Curious Young Mind

Lao Tzu (or Laozi 老子), living circa 600 to 470 BC during the Spring and Autumn Period (春秋時期), wrote the famous Dao Te Ching (道德經) and founded Daoism (道家). As a child, he was intelligent, meditative, and well-read, often pestering his family to hear about the rise and fall of the state, battles between states, rituals and divination, astrological observations, and much more.

Recognizing the boy’s remarkable intelligence, his mother invited the high ranking intellectual Shang Rong 商容 to be his teacher. Shang Rong was well-versed in astronomy, geography, and ancient and modern rituals and was highly respected by the family.

What is above the purest being?

In his teachings Shang once said, “Between Heaven and Earth people are superior, and among all people the sovereign is the principal.” “What is Heaven?” Lao Tzu asked. “Heaven is a pure being high above,” his teacher replied. “What is a pure being?” “A pure being is the firmament.” “What’s beyond the firmament?” Lao Tzu asked again. “An even purer being exists there.” “What is above the purest being?” “I dare not speculate as nothing has been passed on by the earlier sages and there has been no record of this in the ancient books,” his teacher said humbly.

That evening, Lao Tzu pursued these questions with his family, but no one could give him an answer. Staring into the sky and lost in his thoughts, he lay awake all night.

Where did Divine power come from?

Another time, Teacher Shang told him, “Heaven, Earth, humans and a multitude of other things exist in the universe. Heaven has its principles, and Earth has its laws; human beings have ethics, and objects have physical properties. Therefore, Heaven has the sun, the moon, and the stars in motion; Earth has seas, mountains, rivers and oceans; there exist superiors and inferiors, the old and young among human beings; and among physical objects, some are long, some are short, some are strong and others are fragile.”

“Who put the sun, the moon, and stars in motion then?” Lao Tzu asked, “Who created mountains, rivers and oceans? Who sorts human beings into those categories, and who bestows physical attributes to objects?” “It’s all done by the Divine,” his teacher replied. “How can the Divine do all of this?” “The Divine have the ability to change and the power to create, so they can do all of these things,” replied his teacher. “But where did that power come from, and when did they start to have these powers?” “I dare not speculate,” said his teacher, “as the teachers in earlier times did not pass down anything in this regard and I have seen no record about this in the ancient books.”

In the evening, Lao Tzu asked his mother and the rest of his household the same questions, but no one could answer him. Lao Tzu thought about what the teacher said day and night, so focused that he did not taste the food he was eating for three days

Why does a sovereign have the option to go against Heaven?

One day, Teacher Shang taught, “A sovereign acts on behalf of Heaven; the subjects are those ruled by the sovereign. If the sovereign goes against the will of Heaven, then he should be abolished; if the subjects refuse to follow the sovereign, they would be committing a sin. This is the way of governance.”

“The subjects are not here for the sovereign, and not obeying the sovereign is understandable. However, if a sovereign is born by the will of Heaven, why would he ever go against the will of Heaven?” Lao Tzu questioned. “The Gods entrust sovereigns to take care of the affairs in the human world on their behalf. When a sovereign is born, it’s like sending a general to a faraway battlefield, so he is not bound directly by orders from his own sovereign. Thus, a sovereign at times goes against the will of Heaven,” replied his teacher.

“The Divine have the ability to change and the power to create. Why don’t they just create a sovereign who acts according to their will?” “I dare not speculate, as the wise men in earlier times did not pass down anything in this regard and there is no record about this in ancient books,” said his teacher humbly.

In the evening, Lao Tzu posed these questions to those in his household, and again, none of them could give him an answer. He visited all the distinguished local scholars to seek knowledge, so concentrated in his quest that he felt neither wet from rain nor parched from the wind.

Why do the Divine allow war?

On another occasion, his teacher told him, “Regarding all things under Heaven, harmony is the best option. Without harmony, there would be war. In war, both sides suffer, and neither benefits. Therefore, being good to others really benefits oneself, and harming others is equivalent to harming oneself.” Lao Tzu asked, “Losing harmony causes great harm to people. So why doesn’t the sovereign do something about it?” His teacher replied, “When people fight among themselves, it only upsets the harmony a little; the trouble is insignificant, and the sovereign can take care of it. If the fight is between states, then the harmony is toppled, and the disaster is big. If it is the sovereign who is to blame, then how can the sovereign resolve it?”

Lao Tzu wondered aloud, “If the sovereign cannot handle it, why don’t the Divine take care of it?” “I dare not speculate, as the great ones in earlier times did not pass down anything in this regard and there was no record about this in ancient books,” replied the teacher humbly.

In the evening, Lao Tzu asked his household members the same question, and still, no one had an answer. Again, he visited all the distinguished local scholars and read all the books available to search for answers, so fixated that he did not sense heat or coldness.

Inset of a larger woodblock print shows Lao Tzu dressed like a young child for the amusement of his elderly parents. (Image: Utagawa Kuniyoshi (歌川国芳) (artist) via Wikimedia commons CC 0)

Surpassing his teacher

Three years went by. One day, Shang Rong went to Lao Tzu’s mother and said, “My knowledge is too shallow to continue teaching your very intelligent son. I’m here to say farewell, not because I don’t want to teach him or because he is not diligent, but because I have already taught him all that I know, and yet it is not enough to satisfy his endless thirst for knowledge.”

“I find it hard to continue,” the teacher confessed, “Your son is a boy with far-reaching aspirations yet lives in a remote region. If you want to polish his extraordinary potential, you must send him to the capital city of Zhou, where there are an abundance of books and a great gathering of scholars. It’s a holy land under Heaven; he won’t be able to achieve great success without going there.”

The next stage of his education

Lao Tzu’s mother became worried at this suggestion, and thought, “Lao Tzu is only 13 years old and he is my only son. How can I let him go that far all by himself? And I can’t afford it.”

Sensing her concern, Teacher Shang said, “You know, a friend of mine is serving in the imperial college of the Zhou court. As a scholar, he cherishes talented people. I have told him about your son and he could take the boy under his wing.”

Thus, it was settled. Lao Tzu left his hometown for Zhou. He was admitted into the imperial college and studied all disciplines of knowledge, including astronomy, geography, and ethics. He also studied cultural relics, various decrees, regulations, and history books.

Lao Tzu made significant progress and became a clerk in the Archive Chamber of the Zhou court three years later. It allowed him access to a massive collection of classics, essays, and books. He was truly in his element; every day he buried himself in a sea of books, rituals, and music, as well as the essence of moral and ethical principles.

Three years after that, at the age of 19, he was promoted to be the Keeper of the Archives for the royal court of Zhou. He became well known, and his name spread across the land.