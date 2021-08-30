Ancient Mythical Creatures: Is There Truth Behind the Legends?

For centuries, tales of fantastic mythological beasts have captivated our minds, enchanting generation after generation through literature, folklore, and films.

While the world of science decides what is fact or fiction for many, there are countless phenomena that science cannot explain. Although these animals are otherworldly compared with those we encounter on a daily basis, imagine if you had never seen anything like a cat before… It would seem bizarre and impossible, but would that make it less real?

Whether our sense of reason accepts or rejects what has not been verified, we continue to be enamoured by the possibility of magic and the mystery of the unknown. Let’s explore the fantastic and mystical monsters of the past.

Dragons

Perhaps the most powerful and magical of all mythical beasts, the dragon is found in various cultures around the world. Giant flying reptilian monsters have gained both the fear and respect of humankind for centuries, ranging from violent, fire-breathing wicked serpents to benevolent heavenly creatures that helped humanity.

Could these mighty beasts be real?

While evolutionists may easily dismiss the possibility, professing that humans would not have been present during the supposed time of these dinosaur-like creatures; ancient artwork, historical accounts and legends from all corners of the globe suggest human interaction with dragons. Variations of dragons can be traced to ancient Egyptian, Native American, Scandinavian, and Asian cultures, yet they all bear a striking similarity.

Were there human civilizations before ours? Quite possibly. The discovery of a 500 million-year-old trilobite fossil in Utah that was crushed by what appears to be a human foot wearing shoes is one of many pieces of evidence that suggest humans existed long before Darwin’s theory allows for. There are a host of historical artifacts that date back far beyond our present civilization. Are we to dismiss all that is depicted within them as the fanciful creations of monkeys?

References to dragons (Tannin) appear in the Bible, and in ancient Chinese creation stories as well. In fact, the Chinese of yore believed in four different types of dragons: 天龍 (Tian long), or the Celestial Dragon, guards the Heavens; 伏藏龍 (Fu cang long), or the Dragon of Hidden Treasure, is similar to the Western dragon of Middle Earth stories; 地龍 (Di long), or Earth Dragon, controls the planet’s waterways; and 神龍 (shen long), or Spiritual Dragon, reigns over wind and rain.

Sailors returning from Indonesia told of dragons living on a remote island. In 1910, an expedition was launched to confirm the existence of these ‘land-crocodiles,’ and soon after, we came to know the existence of a real-life giant lizard: the Komodo dragon. Could larger dragons have existed and become extinct, just like megafauna? Or is it possible that we humans have become so dependent on modern tools and technology that we have lost our ability to see and sense real things existing in other dimensions?

“The ‘Tallong Bunyip’ appeared in 1911… near Rose’s Crossing, N.S.W Australia, a place that was shunned by the Aboriginals, who said that ‘big feller bun-yip sit down there.’ A French-Canadian recluse used to live in a small hut in the vicinity, and often fished in the pool. His body was found in it, and rumor had it that the mystery beast had dragged him in. This animal was said to have a pig-like snout and a body as large as a horse.” (Image: Aussie~mobs via Flickr Public Domain)

The bunyip

Aboriginal tribes have long told stories about a monster from the swamps of the Dreamtime. The bunyip, as it was called, has many depictions depending on many sources.

The Burrawang Bunyip, in particular, was said to have a bone-chilling roar that terrified the locals of old. Railway workers in the 1930s even heard strange noises that they believed came from a bunyip. In the 1960’s, a “bull-like roar” was heard through the swamp, so loud that, according to a former publican, “shook the bottles off the top shelf of the bar.”

In 1847, a ‘bunyip skull’ was displayed at the Sydney Museum, believed to be a ‘freak of nature’ by naturalist William Macleay.

It has been theorized that the bunyip could have been a form of megafauna; extra-large animals that once roamed the Earth before today’s civilization. Some suspect the bunyip could be a Diprotodon, a type of extinct giant wombat.

The Kraken

Greek Mythology holds that the Kraken, the offspring of sea entities Oceanus and Ceto, is a huge and powerful sea monster known for its destructive tendencies.

Seafarers have been haunted for centuries by tales of the Kraken, who attacked ships and sailors before dragging them to the bottom of the ocean.

Skeptics believe that giant squids must be held accountable for these fantastic tales. Giant tentacled monsters (squids) are very real and have been found washed-up as corpses on beaches. An expedition by Japanese scientists in 2005 led to one of the first live photographs of a giant squid in the depths of the ocean. Roughly thirteen metres long, these sea creatures have the largest pair of eyes in the animal kingdom, and are the favourite snack of sperm whales.

But where boats and ships are concerned, a giant squid might just end up being a fisherman’s lucky catch of the day.

The Warsaw Mermaid: “Legend says that two mermaid sisters swam to the shore of the Baltic Sea from their home in the depths. One of them decided to swim further towards the Danish straits. Now she is sitting on a rock in Copenhagen. The second swam to the seaside town, Gdańsk and up the Vistula River, to Old Town, where she came out of the water to rest. She liked it so much that she decided to stay.

The fishermen in the area noticed someone was agitating the waves of the Vistula River, tangling their nets and freeing fish. They decided to catch the culprit but when they heard the enchanting song of the mermaid, they gave up on their plans and came to love the beautiful woman-fish.

A rich merchant caught her and kept her as a prisoner in a wooden shed, with no access to the water. Her cries were heard by a young farm-hand who, with the help of a friend, freed her one night. The mermaid, in recognition of the fact that the inhabitants had come to her aid, swore that if they would be in danger, she would come to protect them. That is why the Warsaw mermaid is armed with a sword and a shield, for the protection of the city.” (Image: archer10 (Dennis) via Flickr CC BY-SA 2.0)

Mermaids

Mermaids are half-fish, half-human legends believed to reside in the depths of the ocean. For centuries, they have mostly been depicted as beautiful women with fish tails, though there are mermen in the legends as well.

The Babylonian deity Era is said to be a merman messenger, while Poseidon, Amphitrite and their son Triton are Greek gods of the sea. Some tales associate mermaids with misfortune and death, seducing sailors off-course with their serene voices to their doom. More famously, in 1837, Hans-Christien Andersen conceived the story of The Little Mermaid, long before Disney made it big with their child-friendly take on the tale.

Encounters with mermaids have been reported in the past, but they are often dismissed as fiction or hoaxes.

A kawaraban type wood-block printed bulletin announced that a ningyo (mermaid) had been caught in Yokata-ura (now Toyama Bay) Hōjō-ga-fuchi, Etchū Province” In the Hokuriku region of Japan. (Image: anonymous via Wikimedia Commons Public Domain)

But not all mermaids that have been reported are beautiful. Some illustrations of merfolk encounters can be downright repulsive. Perhaps they are like people, coming in all shapes and sizes.

In one story, Christopher Columbus was said to have discovered three ‘mermaids’ swimming near what is now the Dominican Republic. However, upon closer inspection, he realized that what he believed to be the beautiful maidens of the sea that he had heard about were actually…

Manatees… Yes, these lumbering sea-cows were once taken for mermaids. While it’s easy to forgive sailors for mistaking manatees and dugongs for mermaids after months at sea without a glimpse of a girl, they must have been sorely disappointed upon discovering the truth.

People are bound to make mistakes, and human nature may have us exaggerate the truth sometimes for effect, but with the incredible vastness of the oceans, is it so difficult to conceive that we only have knowledge of a fraction of what goes on in the depths of the sea?

The unknown

While science continues to dismiss the possibility of such creatures, the most it can prove is that they have not been proven to exist. There is no doubt about the legacy these mythical creatures bring to mankind. While we may never see them with our human eyes, their tales have brought messages of heavenly power, inspiration and warning, enriching our imaginations to this very day.

If the belief in mythical creatures helps keep magic alive in the heart and broadens the mind, is there any harm in suspending our skepticism?

Darren Maung contributed to this report