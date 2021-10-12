Study Reveals COVID Vaccines contain Graphene, Other Toxins

A scientific study — published in February but recently updated — by an American scientist Dr. Robert O. Young, and his team showed that all four major COVID-19 vaccines currently on the market contain graphene oxide, nanoparticles, and other toxins.

Dr. Robert O. Young CPC, MSc, DSc, Ph.D. is a naturopathic practitioner and author of 52 cellular nutrition, biochemistry, and microbiology titles. His scientific medical career spans over 25 years, and he has been widely recognized as one of the world’s top research and clinical scientists.

The vaccines from the four major pharmaceutical companies that were analyzed by Dr. Young were Pfizer/BioNTech (Pfizer), Moderna/Lonza mRNA-1273 (Moderna), Vaxzevria by AstraZeneca (AstraZeneca), and Janssen by Johnson & Johnson (Janssen).

They are called “vaccines” for convenience, but there’s widespread debate as to whether these mRNA injections meet the standard at all — opponents prefer to call them gene-modification therapy.

In his Feb. 5 report, “Scanning & Transmission Electron Microscopy Reveals Graphene Oxide in CoV-19 Vaccines,” Young and his team tested several vials using different analyzing techniques, including Phase Contrast Dark Field, Bright Field Microscopy, Transmission, and Scanning Electron Microscopy and Energy-Dispersive X-ray Spectroscopy.

In the vaccines manufactured by all four companies, they found large amounts of graphene-oxide, or graphene, for short.

According to the Epoch Times, Graphene was discovered in 2004 by Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov at the University of Manchester. They won the 2010 Nobel Prize in physics for their discovery, reporter Tom Ozimek noted. It is a novel nanomaterial, one atom thick, with various possible applications, including in tiny antennae, computer chips, and coatings to absorb potentially harmful waves.

Some scientists claim it has antibacterial and antiviral properties. Yet health officials in Canada recalled all graphene containing facemasks in April this year, fearing they had “some potential” to cause lung toxicity.

Graphene oxide is said to be genotoxic, cytotoxic, and magnetico toxic. The liposome delivers the graphene oxide to specific organs, glands, and tissues, like the bone marrow, heart, brain, testes, and ovaries.

The graphene used in these vials was mainly designed as liposome capsids, fatty lipid capsules. Its goal is to encase the mRNA and protect the genetic material from falling apart before it has reached our body’s cells. The liposome capsids of two types of vaccines, Pfizer and Moderna, consist of 100 percent graphene.

Furthermore, the team found adjuvants like histidine, sucrose, polyethylene glycol (“PEG”), and ethylene alcohol. The latter two are known to be carcinogenic and genotoxic.

In the “Janssen” vaccine, they found microscopic congregations of stainless steel, iron, nickel, and carbon, held together by magnetic graphene. These magnetic congregations are notorious for their blood-cluttering effects, also known as the “Corona Effect” or the “Spike-Protein Effect.”

The Spike-Protein Effect, in turn, is believed to be attributed to unleashing a cytokine storm, which generally leads to the Antibody Deficiency Enhancement (ADE) syndrome, which may cause severe damage to the internal organs.

Also, in the Pfizer vaccine, they found Trypanosoma Cruzi, a microscopic, possibly lethal parasite that is one of the many causes of acquired immune deficiency syndrome or AIDS, The Exposé reported.

In all, Dr. Young concludes, these COVID-19 vaccines “are NOT vaccines but nanotechnological drugs working as a genetic therapy … All these so-called “vaccines” are patented, and therefore their actual content is kept secret even to the buyers, who, of course, are using taxpayers’ money. So, consumers, taxpayers, have no information about what they are receiving in their bodies by inoculation.”