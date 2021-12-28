Over-two-thirds-of-American-Adults-do-not-believe-in-more-than-two-genders

Leftist groups are pushing for abolishing gender identities, insisting that gender is a social construct and that the idea of a male and female is a misconception. According to a recent survey conducted by Rasmussen Reports, the vast majority of Americans dismiss such views and stick to the traditional two-gender theory.

“75% of American Adults agree that there are only two genders, male and female. That total includes 63% who Strongly Agree [and] eighteen percent (18%) [who] disagree,” the Rasmussen Report said. Seven percent of the respondents remained uncertain.

The support for two-gender theory was highest among Republicans, with 92 percent agreeing to it. Among Democrats, only 61 percent subscribed to the view and 73 percent of Independents backed the idea as well.

With a clear majority, 69 percent of Americans also do not approve of schools and teachers counseling students about their gender or sexual identities without first seeking consent by parents. Politically, 80 percent of Republicans, 54 percent of Democrats, and 72 percent of politically unaffiliated Americans supported the notion.

J K Rowling, author of the popular Harry Potter series, had earlier stated that there are only two biological identities. She faced intense criticism from transgender activists who accused her of propagating hate speech.

When Rasmussen Reports asked survey participants whether Rowling spread hate speech while asserting that there are only two genders, 58 percent supported the author. Just 17 percent viewed her statement as hate speech. Some 78 percent of Republicans and 60 percent of Independents also agreed with Rowling. Among Democrats, 41 percent supported Rowling, 29 percent saw it as hate speech, and 30 percent were unsure.

Gender-wise, more men than women agreed that there are only two genders. While 68 percent of men supported the two-gender theory, only 56 percent of women said the same. Racially, black Americans were the largest supporters of two genders, with 68 percent backing it. Among Whites, this number was at 63. Among other minorities, 55 percent strongly subscribed to two genders.

Most Americans also do not approve of President Joe Biden’s executive order that allows transgender athletes to compete in sports alongside women.

The issue of transgender sportswomen has implications worldwide, with many female athletes worried about having to compete against others who are not biologically the same as them. In a report published at the International Review for the Sociology of Sport back in June, 79 percent of female Olympians admitted that transwomen might increasingly set female world records.

In an interview with The Epoch Times, Save Women’s Sports Australasia co-founder Katherine Deves pointed out that there are no proper tests or measurements to determine what someone’s gender identity is since it is all based on self-declaration.

“We’re going to be seeing these ordinary blokes competing against the world’s most elite women… We don’t want to see our little girls training their hearts out making the sacrifices… And all of a sudden, you have a boy that just decides to declare that he’s a girl come in and take the space,” Deves said.