Spring Forward Into a New Career at the Medical Training Institute of New York

The following article is sponsored by the Medical Training Institute of New York

The Medical Training Institute of New York (MTI) offers health care continuing medical education courses. It specializes in helping non-medically trained staff to understand medical terminology, whether encountered through doctors’ reports, prescriptions, or investigation results, and prepare for certification tests.

Student course specialist Cindy Keitz explains that most students can get a certificate in as little as 6 weeks-6 months. It depends on the particular course the student is attending and the class schedule. MTI offers internships where and when applicable so students can gain hands-on experience in their chosen field while looking for employment.

MTI offers 13 courses for the spring, including:

Pharmacy Technician, Clinical Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding, Dental Assistant, Medical Assistant, Certified Nurse Assistant (CNA), Certified Nurse Assistant (Advanced), Patient Care Technician, EKG/Phlebotomy Technician (combination), EKG Technician, Phlebotomy Technician, Dialysis Technician, and Home Health Care/Aide.

Furthermore, there are three levels of Pharmacy certification: Pharmacy Technician I (Entry-level), Pharmacy Technician II (Sterile Compounds), and Advanced-level Pharmacy Technician III; a selection that most other schools do not offer.

MTI has opened a brand new facility in midtown Manhattan (near Grand Central Station) with state-of-the-art USP 797 clean room and compounding laboratories,” Keitz said. But, she added, “because of COVID-19, we’re starting with hybrid courses online and in-classrooms for labs.”

(Image: Courtesy of MTI)

(Image: MTI)

Courses will start this winter according to Keitz. “Most courses take place in the morning from 9 am to 2 pm, some from 2 pm to 6 pm, and there are even evening and weekend courses.”

The courses usually take a few months. “The idea is that usually in a few months to a year you’ll have a new/improved career so that you can enhance your income potential and future for your family,” said Keitz.

“We also provide our students with interview training and career counseling/placement,” said Keitz.

With tuition ranging from $600 to $5,000 per course, and the possibility of paying with a credit card or applying for a payment plan, students can start their course with only a few hundred dollars.

“They can pay a couple of hundred dollars every two weeks on a payment plan or we also offer access to private educational loans,” Keitz said.

The only prerequisite to qualify for a certificate program is to have a GED or a high school diploma.

There is room for growth and career enhancement with the many certificate courses at MTI. For example, the Dental Assistant course is the perfect gateway for a student to prepare for and pass the certificate exam, find a paying job as a Dental Assistant and then take a certificate course in Medical Billing & Coding or Clinical Medical Assistant. Many dental offices are looking for employees who are qualified to handle both front office and patient care services.

For more information, please go to their website at: www.mtiofnewyork.com or contact:

Medical Training Institute of New York

Manhattan Location / Campus Address:

211 East 43rd Street, 2nd Fl.

New York, NY 10017

(near Grand Central Terminal)

Phone: 212-204-8577

Email: [email protected]