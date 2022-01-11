The New York Times Accused of Disrupting Employee Unions

The New York Times (NYT) is being accused of unlawfully attempting to disrupt efforts by its tech employees to unionize. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is a federal agency tasked with enforcing labor laws related to unfair trade practices and collective bargaining. It filed a complaint against the NYT on Dec. 29. The trial is scheduled for March.

The complaint says that the NYT tried to coerce employees to not exercise their rights as defined under federal law. According to NLRB, in May 2021, NYT management told employees in a virtual Zoom meeting that they were forbidden from showing any support to forming a union as long as they were acting as “intern managers” of the company. The employees were also discouraged from using pro-union backgrounds and avatars in apps like Google Meet and Slack.

NYT has denied the union allegations. “We strongly disagree with the union’s allegations about the supervisory status of certain technology employees and welcome the opportunity to explain our position to the board,” Danielle Rhoades Ha, a Times spokesperson, said in a statement.

The Communications Workers of America’s NewsGuild launched a campaign to unionize tech employees at NYT last year. In April, 650 workers formed the Times Tech Guild, which included software engineers and product managers.

NYT refused to recognize the union and insisted that the matter should be put to a formal vote. The Communications Workers of America’s NewsGuild filed an unfair labor practice claim against NYT in June. NLRB’s current complaint against NYT comes as a response to this claim.

In a series of tweets on Jan. 5, the New York Times Tech Guild provided an update to the situation. According to the Unfair Labor Practice charge filed by the union, the group blamed NYT management for “continuing its anti-union campaign” by refusing to admit that it had committed wrongdoing.

The NLRB assessed in November that NYT management had broken the law by acting against unionization, conveyed its decision to the media outlet, and offered an opportunity to settle the charge.

If NYT had accepted NLRB’s offer, the media outlet would have suffered minimal penalties, such as simply posting a notice that promised to not break the law again. However, the management “refused this option.” Instead, it decided to fight the NLRB decision.

“It’s frustrating to see this response, yet another example of a pattern of delays we’ve experienced at every step of our campaign. It shows @nytimes mgmt will spare no expense to fight our organizing, citing lengthy delays as a reason not to unionize while causing more delays,” the union tweeted. The Tech Guild stated that the union is “strong and united” and will continue to “defend our rights.”

NYT isn’t the only American media outlet caught in a controversy involving unionization efforts. Last year, the socialist magazine Current Affairs found itself in a similar situation. Its founder Nathan Robinson fired many employees who wanted to organize a worker’s co-op.

In a worker’s co-op, the organization is owned and run by workers who participate in the management, oversight, and profits of the company. Those who support such co-ops call it a democratic practice.

According to the employees, Robinson told them that he did not want Current Affairs to be a “democratic workplace” since “the magazine and media venture we have collectively created is purely his.”

Interestingly, Robinson has earlier criticized Kickstarter for acting against employees who attempted to unionize, insisting that people should partner with companies “that align with their values.”