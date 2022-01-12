North Korea ‘Boycotts’ Olympics for Reasons Unrelated to China

The North Korean communist regime has announced that it will “boycott” the 2022 Winter Olympics held in Beijing next month. As a reason for the boycott, Pyongyang cited the condemnation of China by “hostile forces” and the COVID-19 pandemic. The DPRK (North Korea) Olympic Committee and the country’s sports ministry have sent a letter to China’s Olympic Committee informing them.

In the letter, North Korea praised the Chinese communist regime and leader Xi Jinping for the preparations being done to host the Games despite the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic. The letter blames the United States and its allies for their efforts to disrupt the Winter Olympics.

“The U.S. and its vassal forces are getting evermore undisguised in their moves against China aimed at preventing the successful opening of the Olympics… The DPRK Olympic Committee and the DPRK Ministry of Physical Culture and Sports resolutely reject those moves, branding them as an insult to the spirit of the international Olympic Charter and as a base act of attempting to disgrace the international image of China,” KCNA said while paraphrasing Korea’s letter to China.

Though Pyongyang has attempted to portray the country’s inability to participate in the Winter Olympics as a government decision, the reality is that North Korea had already been banned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from the Games.

Last year, North Korea had refused to participate in the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the only country in the world not to send its athletes to the Games. Pyongyang made the decision despite the IOC warning the country will face consequences.

In September, the IOC suspended North Korea from the committee until the end of 2022. Consequently, the communist country was automatically disqualified from participating in the Beijing Games. The North Korean Olympic Committee will also not receive any financial support during this period.

“Throughout the process, the PRK NOC was given a fair opportunity to be heard, and received very clear warnings about the consequences of its position and the fact that any violation of the Olympic Charter would ultimately expose the PRK NOC to the measures and sanctions provided in the Olympic Charter,” the IOC executive board said in a statement.

In a recent press conference, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin praised North Korea despite its withdrawal from the Beijing Games. Wenbin stated that North Korea was providing communist China with “positive support.”

In an interview with Newsweek, Cheong Seong-Chang, an analyst at the private Sejong Institute in South Korea, said that North Korea sees the United States, UK, and France as those behind the Asian country’s suspension from the IOC. In 2018 when the Winter Olympics was held in South Korea, the North Korean leader’s sister had attended the event to show support for the country’s athletes.

Several human rights groups have been calling for countries across the world to boycott the Beijing Winter Olympics as a sign of protest against Chinese human rights abuses. The United States has declared a diplomatic boycott of the Games, meaning that though American athletes will participate in the competitions, no American diplomat will grace the event. Communist China called Washington’s decision an “outright political provocation.”