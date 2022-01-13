Earthquake Jolts Northwest China, Damages Part of the Great Wall

On Jan. 8, an earthquake in China damaged part of the Great Wall and halted a hi-speed rail service while a flash that illuminated the sky just prior to the earthquake spurred speculation that the tremor was manufactured.

A two-meter wide part of China’s Great Wall in Shandan County in northwestern Gansu Province crumbled on Jan. 8 at about 1:50 am after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake shook the region, China’s state-run Global Times wrote on Monday.

The collapse happened 114 kilometers (71 miles) away from the epicenter in Menyuan county, in the Haibei Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture in Qinghai.

Report says part of #China's Great Wall collapsed after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit China’s Northwest province Qinghai at a depth of 10 kilometers



According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, because of damage to several underpasses, the service on some parts of a hi-speed rail track from Lanzhou in Gansu province to the Xinjiang region were suspended. Some other services between Qinghai and Tibet were also halted as investigative teams were dispatched to inspect the route.

The magnitude of the quake

The 6.9-magnitude quake happened in Menyuan County in Qinghai province, 10 kilometers underground (6.2 miles). Its shockwaves reached neighboring Gansu province, where they demolished a section of the Great Wall that dates back to the Imperial Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

A total of nine people were identified to have sustained injuries as of noon on Sunday. Eight of them were released from hospital, while one was held for medical observation, according to a statement by the provincial authorities on Sunday, Xinhua News reported.

The tremor struck in the middle of the night in a mountainous area of Qinghai province at about 3,650 meters (12,000 feet) above sea level. It was detected in Xining, the provincial capital 140 kilometers (85 miles) away to the southeast, where it took people by surprise while sleeping. Many people rushed outside to seek security.

Soon after the quake, several CCTV footage videos emerged online showing several households or livestock being shaken by the quake.

Man-made quake?

One of the videos, authored by Chinese state media CGTN, was shot in Menyuan County in Qinghai and showed something like a farmyard and a stable with sudden flashes illuminating the night sky. Immediately afterward, the earth started to shake — a scene that prompted suspicion among netizens that the quake could have been provoked artificially.

Clearly, this earthquake in China was man made, as many of them are. The question is….why? pic.twitter.com/z4dwkqWxQs — Jeanie M 🇺🇸@45returns (@jeanie282) January 10, 2022

“Clearly, this earthquake in China was man made, as many of them are. The question is….why?” one Twitter user remarked.

Total losses in NW China

In total, some 5,831 people in the province were affected. Moreover, 65 people from 16 homes had to be relocated. Some 217 homes were seriously damaged as well as local highways, bridges, and water pipelines.

The ministry and the China Earthquake Administration dispatched a team to Qinghai to help investigate the situation and relocate any affected citizens.

Responder and firefighting squads in Qinghai and adjacent Gansu province sent roughly 500 rescue workers to the epicenter, with another 2,260 rescuers from nearby regions on standby, the Chinese Ministry of Emergency Management said in an online briefing.

