Boom in Demand for ‘Land’ in Metaverse; Investors See Bright ‘Virtual’ Prospects

Ever since Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced in October of last year that the company will start focusing on the metaverse, a term used to describe a virtual reality gathering place, investor interest in the segment has been rising.

Virtual land is one of the hottest metaverse investments right now, with people paying millions of dollars for plots of “land.” In some virtual worlds that host such virtual plots, prices have surged by up to 500 percent in recent months.

A recent sale that has garnered attention is Tokens.com’s acquisition of a plot at Decentraland, an open source 3D virtual world platform where you can buy virtual plots via a cryptocurrency called MANA.

Tokens.com acquired a “16 parcel estate in the heart of the Fashion Street district” at a price of 6,180,000 MANA, which at the time of purchase was roughly worth more than $2.4 million. The company bought the plot via its subsidiary, the Metaverse Group.

“Fashion is the next massive area for growth in the metaverse… So it’s timely, and very exciting, that Metaverse Group has made such a decisive commitment with this land purchase in the heart of Decentraland’s fashion precinct,” Sam Hamilton, Head of Content at the Decentraland Foundation, said in a press release.

According to Tokens.com CEO Andrew Kiguel, the metaverse is the “next iteration” of social media. Like property in the real world, real estate investment in the virtual world focuses on a key point – location. Virtual lands with high traffic are the top choice of investment for many people.

“There are areas when you first go into the metaverse where people congregate — those areas would certainly be a lot more valuable than the areas that don’t have any events going on… Think about the board game Monopoly. We just bought Boardwalk and the surrounding area… Areas where people congregate are far more valuable for advertisers and retailers to find ways to get in there to access that demographic,” Kiguel told CNBC.

Republic Realm, a virtual real estate development firm, recently bought a parcel of virtual land in the virtual world of Sandbox. According to CEO Janine Yorio, the company has sold off 100 virtual private islands in 2021 at a price of $15,000 each.

Now, these islands are selling for $300,000 individually. She warns that investing in virtual land is “highly risky” and that one should only bet money that they’re prepared to lose.

Michael Gord, a co-founder of the Metaverse Group, believes that the virtual world will soon be the place where people gather. In an interview with New York Times, Gord said that it is “inevitable” that the metaverse will eventually become the top social media network in the world. The group plans to build a portfolio of properties in virtual worlds like Decentraland, Sandbox, Upland, and Somnium.

“Imagine if you came to New York when it was farmland, and you had the option to get a block of SoHo… If someone wants to buy a block of real estate in SoHo today, it’s priceless, it’s not on the market. That same experience is going to happen in the metaverse,” Gord said.