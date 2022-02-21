Embassies in Ukraine Leave Despite Questionable Russian Threat

While mainstream media and politicians around the world allege that a Russian attack on Ukraine is imminent, it is unclear what benefit it is for Russia to invade and conquer its neighbor. So far, it seems Moscow has continually tried to resolve the tensions peacefully through diplomacy.

Even though it appears that Putin has moved troops to protect its own border and sovereignty, countries around the world appear to be panic-stricken. Many democratic nations have now removed embassies from Ukraine. Communist China kept its embassy and staff in Ukraine.

Evacuation of embassies

On Monday, Feb. 14, all remaining personnel of the U.S. embassy in Kyiv were being evacuated to the western city of Lviv. The majority of the embassy’s staff had evacuated earlier.

Secretary of State Blinken explained that the decision was made due to “the dramatic acceleration in the buildup of Russian forces” close to the Ukrainian border. However, it is unclear if Putin is simply protecting Russia’s borders from attack.

Although U.S. troops have been deployed in Western Europe, it appears Moscow is eager to resolve the conflict through diplomacy, and President Putin has opened up negotiations with Western leaders. Blinken has justified the evacuation of the embassy as “a temporary measure” to ensure the safety of the personnel.

Initially, the embassy decided against evacuating. It later declared that Ukraine has a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” status. The embassy then agreed to evacuate. Ukrainian police and U.S. forces in the West are ready to help vacate personnel should Russia invade.

Additional countries have followed precautionary protocols shutting down their embassies. For example, the Canadian embassy closed and relocated staff to the western part of Ukraine. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Canada will support Ukraine.

The British embassy had some of its staffers withdrawn as a “responsible precaution,” Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Jan. 25. However, Johnson also said that the embassy would continue to give “consular assistance” for British nationals living in Ukraine. The BBC reported that half of the staff would return to the UK.

The Australian embassy was also evacuated and its staff members were placed in a temporary office in Lviv.

The Israeli embassy is also preparing to leave the nation. But the Israeli ambassador to Ukraine was recently rebuked for requesting Moscow to assist Israeli nationals in Ukraine if Russia chooses to attack.

The Japanese embassy had almost all of its staff removed before warning Japanese nationals to flee the country.

While calls have been made for European Union (EU)-born nationals to evacuate, embassies of the EU chose to remain in Kyiv to offer “full support to Ukraine,” EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, said.

While embassies from democratic countries have fled, communist China has decided to keep its embassy in Ukraine. China will provide consular assistance to Chinese nationals in the country, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

Many of the other embassies leaving Kyiv have also called out to respective citizens living in Ukraine to evacuate the country and return home to ensure their safety.

Moscow claims that it is considering troop withdrawals from the border, a sign that conflict may not escalate between the two countries.