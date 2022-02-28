American Actress’s Poem Addressed to Vladimir Putin Goes Viral for all the Wrong Reasons

On Feb. 24, American actress AnnaLynne McCord, 34, best known for her work on the drama television series Beverly Hills 90210, posted a bizarre, self-penned poem online wishing she had been Vladimir Putin’s mother and that Putin’s recent all out attack on Ukraine could have been avoided with her “motherly love.”

“Dear President Vladimir Putin. I’m sorry I was not your mother. If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light,” McCord says into the camera.

“If I was your mother the world would have been warm,” the actress asserts before appearing to justify Putin’s recent aggression to the fact that he lives in a “cruel, unjust world.” She then asks the Russian president directly, “Is this why you now decide no one will get the best of you?”

The poem, which lasts close to two-and-a-half minutes, goes on about how Putin’s life would have been different had he been embraced by McCord’s motherly love.

Putin’s actual mother, Maria Shelomova, has been described as a kind factory worker who had secretly baptized young Putin during the communist era.

“Putin described his mother in an interview posted on the Kremlin’s website as an excellent cook who lived a simple life,” the Daily Mail reported.

In her poem, McCord proclaimed she would have done a better job and spared the world from warfare if only she’d been born earlier.

McCord’s post quickly went viral garnering over 30-million views on her twitter profile alone. However, the video appears to have gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

Numerous videos mocking the actress’s post quickly emerged online.

Kate Barstool, posted a video of her own to her over 119-thousand followers stating, “Dear President Vladimir Putin. I’m so sorry that I was not your mother. You would get so many raspberries after your bath. Real funny ones on your little Putin belly. You’d laugh so much that you’d shake like a little Putin jelly.”

❤️ Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin pic.twitter.com/NoOOmDsjDJ — Kate (@katebarstool) February 24, 2022

Meghan McCain chimed in tweeting, “I’m not sure if this is meant to be a parody or truly everyone in Hollywood is just out of their minds. But thank you to this actress lady for making me smile for the first time in 24 hours. Nailed it girl, wars over.”

“Calm down,” tweeted @ConceptualBIG after watching McCord’s video poem adding that, “There’s no need to torture people using cringe as a weapon.”

Others commented, “This should be a war crime,” while some defended McCord stating, “if you actually listen to her words rather than just making snap judgements, her point is that blind allegiance to a country & power is an ego’s attempt at a replacement for emotional needs that were not met…and she’s right.”

Putin ordered a full scale invasion of Ukraine last week which according to Ukraine’s health ministry killed 57 people and wounded another 169 on the first day of the conflict.