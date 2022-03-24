White House Speculates About Russia’s Next Move, Admits Bio Labs Exist in Ukraine

On Monday, President Joe Biden warned at a Business Roundtable summit of a series of “consequential” and “sophisticated” imminent Russian cyber and false-flag chemical attacks.

“As I’ve said, the magnitude of Russia’s cyber capacity is fairly consequential,” Biden said, addressing the CEOs at the meeting. “And it’s coming,” he added, Breitbart reported.

Biden said he was confident that the sanctions imposed on Russia by the west were effective and thanked the CEOs in attendance for pulling out of Russia. He warned that desperate needs might lead to desperate measures.

“Putin’s back is against the wall, he wasn’t anticipating the extent and strength of our unity, and the more his back is against the wall, the greater severity of tactics that he’ll employ,” Biden said.

Biden also warned about an upcoming possible “false flag” operation staged by the Russians to bolster their military operation. Biden said Russia’s accusations of Ukraine harboring U.S. Biolabs is “simply not true.”

“Whenever he starts talking about something he thinks NATO, Ukraine, or the United States is about to do, it means he’s getting ready to do it,” Biden said. “Not a joke.”

The president also warned Putin of “severe consequences” in case of a Russian chemical strike.

Biolab Accusations

On Feb. 24, a Twitter user named WarClandestine posted a thread alleging that Putin’s military operation was initiated to destroy U.S.-funded Biolabs in Ukraine.

Fact-checker outlets quickly dismissed the allegations, though it’s unclear whether their swift conclusion was reliable. The fact-checkers also could not deny that the US had indeed funded several Biolabs in Ukraine for years under the Department of Defense’s (DOD) Biological Threat Reduction Program.

The global public is concerned about the threat of another pandemic, such as COVID-19, which likely originated from The Wuhan Institute of Virology in China. However, fact-checkers alleged that these DOD-funded Biolabs in Ukraine were only for defensive purposes. Critics of the fact-checkers argue that a virus created in a lab only becomes a weapon once it’s released to the public.

The fact-checkers did not deny that the bio lab facilities do produce biological and chemical warfare. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MOD) also stated this concern on March 6, Becker News reports.

According to Becker, the Russians also presented an emergency order by the Ukraine Ministry of Health on Feb. 24 to immediately destroy all the bioweapon plants.

During a March 8 congressional hearing, Victoria Nuland, the U.S. Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs, admitted Ukraine does indeed have chemical weapons.

Nuland immediately diverted attention back to Russia. Without any evidence, she alleged that Russian troops may seize the labs in order to stage chemical attacks and blame them on Ukraine. Without any further proof, White House Press Secretary Jens Psaki reiterated this speculation a day later on Twitter.

On March 10, the Russian MOD uploaded another report to its Twitter account detailing “the military biological activities of the United States on the territory of Ukraine,” which included a number of documents supporting its claim.

Russia’s latest assertions

Mikhail Mizintsev, the Chief of the Russian National Defense Command Center, issued a warning on March 19. He claimed that Ukrainian troops have been preparing a false-flag chemical assault on the population in the Sumy region. The Ukrainians were planning to place explosives at a chemical storage facility, the Russian state press TASS agency reported.

“Nationalists have placed mines in ammonia and chlorine storage facilities at the Sumykhimprom chemical plant in Sumy in order to poison the Sumy region residents in case Russian troops enter the city,” Mizintsev said.

He also warned of an imminent staged attack in the Nikolayev region. According to Mizintsev, Ukrainian nationalists had stored chemicals in a school there and were planning to detonate them once Russian troops had entered the area.

“We warn the entire civilized world and international organizations about the Ukrainian authorities’ cynical provocations, which, if realized, will be blamed on Russian troops as it has been done more than once,” Mizintsev added.