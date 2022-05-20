Musk: ‘Woke Mind Virus’ Will Make It Impossible for Humanity to Reach Mars

As the world’s wealthiest man haggles over a $44-billion deal to acquire Twitter, he has become more vocal in his condemnation of the far-left ideological trend in Big Tech and other commanding parts of society.

On May 19, Elon Musk tweeted that “Unless it is stopped, the woke mind virus will destroy civilization and humanity will never reached [sic] Mars.”

Musk, the prominent technocrat who is the head of Tesla, Inc. and founded spacefaring venture SpaceX, has previously made a goal of putting humans on the Red Planet with his private enterprise.

Unless it is stopped, the woke mind virus will destroy civilization and humanity will never reached Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 19, 2022

“Woke” is an often-disparaging term for modern left-wing social ideology, such as Critical Race Theory and the idea that sex is a cultural rather than biological concept. Such positions are mainstream in education, the media, and politics, even taking root in fields such as hard science and business.

IDEOLOGICAL CONTRADICTIONS IN THE US

Though a businessman, Musk has recently attracted more attention for his political views, particularly those concerning free speech. At the time of writing, he boasts 94.2 million followers on Twitter.

Musk believes that freedom of expression is a non-negotiable principle and aims to implement this as he takes over Twitter — a platform that has been widely accused by conservatives and non-establishment voices as shutting down independent conversation under the guise of fighting disinformation.

Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Musk made internet services via his Starlink satellites available for free across the Eastern European country, attracting the anger of Russian officials and media. However, he also refused to censor Russian state media websites.

“Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months,” Musk tweeted on May 18.



Musk often tweets short messages containing his views on politics and society, announcing developments in his enterprises, or memes.

One tweet, posted on May 19, reflects the recent controversy over the alleged prevalence of fake users, or bots, on Twitter.



The image shows a variation on the “always has been” meme, in which one astronaut comes across a deadly secret while another confirms the revelation while preparing to shoot the other.