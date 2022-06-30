Biden: Gas Prices to Remain High for ‘As Long as it Takes’ to Defeat Russia

As Americans everywhere scramble to try and scrape up enough money to keep their vehicles on the road, gas prices in some states have surpassed a staggering $7 per gallon — the highest it’s ever been in modern U.S. history.

Now, as a growing number of frustrated residents demand answers from the government, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday, June 30 that Americans would likely continue paying high gas prices “for a while longer.” Biden attributed the increase in prices to energy costs connected to sweeping sanctions imposed against Russia over its ongoing war with Ukraine.

Meanwhile, diesel prices have reached nearly $10 per gallon in parts of the U.S and Canada and show no signs of relenting anytime soon. Particularly in the Western coast of the U.S., gas prices have reached an average of $6.78 per gallon in California, Oregon, and Washington state.

In Canada, the cheapest gas is being clocked at CAD$7.04 per gallon in Alberta, followed by Ontario and Saskatchewan at over CAD$8 per gallon.

To make matters worse, an annual gas tax increase expected to take effect on July 1 will raise the cost of gas and diesel in California by an additional 3 cents per gallon. California’s current tax rate stands at 51 cents per gallon — the highest in the country.

Biden: ‘A critical position for the world’

While speaking at a press conference in Madrid, Spain where the Biden administration just finished a three-day NATO summit, Biden told reporters that Americans would likely have to continue paying high gas “for as long as it takes, so Russia cannot, in fact, defeat Ukraine, and move beyond Ukraine.” He added that, “this is a critical, critical position for the world.”

Russia’s “special military operation” of Ukraine began on Feb. 24 and has continued for several months now. While meeting with global leaders during this year’s G7 Summit held in Germany, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said during a virtual address on Monday, June 27, that his country would require more assistance via tactical weaponry and other military aid in order to support Ukrainian troops in “ending the war by 2022.”

The summit’s leaders also decided on new steps to isolate Russia’s economy — including a ban on new imports of Russian gold, and unveiled new sanctions on Sunday, June 26 targeting Moscow’s oligarchs as well as Russian President Vladimir Putin himself.

In a joint statement released after their meeting with Zelensky, the G7 leaders pledged to continue supporting Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”

Gas prices explained

Despite the U.S. government announcing that it would release approximately 180 million barrels of oil from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in efforts to counter the current wave of inflation plaguing the U.S., Canada and Europe, gas and diesel prices have only continued to climb.

The decision to dip into the homegrown reserves was first made by the Biden administration on March 29, with the White House claiming the reserves would serve as a “wartime bridge” as the U.S. and other countries’ oil production ramps back up.

“Together, our combined efforts will supply well over a million barrels a day. Nations (are) coming together to deny Putin the ability to weaponize his energy resources against American families as well as families and democracies around the world,” Biden said at the time.

And while governments have dipped into their national oil reserves, the main reason gas prices are still soaring is due to the “crack spread” — a term used by oil refiners to explain the costs of removing impurities and processing oil into gas. “Crack” describes the process of breaking crude oil down into key components, while “spread” refers to the price difference between crude oil bought by refiners, and the final products they sell to consumers.

According to Bloomberg, current crack spreads have been exponentially higher for diesel and other crude products compared to the past when they averaged about $10.50 per barrel. The cost has now risen to well over $20 per barrel as refiners get swamped with demand over rising gas prices — resulting in a “bottleneck effect” where oil refiners have been reaping record profits in the current U.S. energy market.

Experts have also noted that the sanctions imposed against Russian energy and other key oil affiliates, coupled with unrelenting “zero-COVID” policies in China have all served to compound the rise of global crude oil prices.