George Santos, Candidate for NY’s 3rd Congressional District Discusses Immigration Policy and Alleged Insider Trading

On Aug. 10, at an event hosted by Shawn Farash and Kevin Smith of the Long Island Loud Majority podcast at the Whitestone Republican Club in Queens, New York, George Santos, candidate to represent New York’s 3rd congressional district addressed a room full of supporters and spoke about an array of topics including his involvement in redistricting New York, abortion reform, the southern border crisis and alleged congressional insider trading.

“There’s a good saying that pigs eat and hogs get slaughtered, so the Democrats acted like hogs and I acted like a good ole farmer and I slaughtered them,” Santos said in regards to his efforts around the recent redistricting of New York state, adding that the success cannot be attributed to his efforts alone.

Santos said that under the Democrats plan for the redistricting of New York, they allowed for only four Republican seats out of a total of 26, and that after speaking up, Republicans now have the opportunity to send 10 to 12 to Washington D.C..

“That is what we do and that is what happens when we work hard together,” he told the room adding that, “I am very proud to have gotten involved. I got really loud.”

Santos says abortion is ‘barbaric’

On the controversial topic of abortion, Santos did not mince words comparing the “barbaric” practice of abortion to historical slavery in the United States.

“All of us in this room, we can agree that when we look at the American past, when we look at slavery we think that it was barbaric, it was terrible, right?” he said, adding that, “Fifty years from now …we’re going to look back at what we are doing in this country and we’re going to say ‘we killed babies out of the womb? We aborted our own?’ That is barbaric.”

Santos believes that future generations will look back on the current era with horror, and said that people who oppose abortion today face being “canceled” and potentially losing their livelihood.

“And if you didn’t stand up for it, guess what? You were canceled, you lost your job. You can lose your livelihood. That’s the times we are living in today. We need to stop, we need to set a correct course for America,” he said.

Instead of prioritizing abortion “on demand” Santos believes America’s focus should be on ensuring people’s freedoms, and encouraging people to fight for the American dream. “We should be encouraging youth to do better, to go to school, to attain an education. We should encourage people to get off assisted living, get off of welfare, and go do something, go fight for something. That’s what we need to do. That’s what the American dream is all about,” he said to which the crowd cheered and applauded.

On alleged congressional insider trading

When asked about members of Congress who appear to be profiting on the stock market due to their insider knowledge of pending legislation and regulation on different industries Santos said, “There is a bill in the House today that says they want to stop individual stock trading for members of Congress. I don’t think it does enough.”

Santos believes that not only should members of Congress be restricted from trading in stocks of the companies they are regulating but that immediate family members of members of Congress need to be restricted as well.

“Because if you look at the majority of the members of the House of Representatives, it is their spouses and their immediate family who are making the money,” he said adding that, “So, day one, I have the bill drafted, we will be introducing an immediate ban on individual stock trading, commingle funds from members of Congress and their immediate family. No more.”

Santos believes the country needs a “”course correction” in this matter and that members of Congress need to think about the people first, not “their pockets.”

The southern border crisis

Santos, a first generation born American of legal immigrants, believes that what is currently unfolding at the southern border is a “humanitarian crisis,” and placed the blame squarely at the feet of the Biden administration.

“Every death on the southern border, whether American, law enforcement or undocumented immigrant is on this administration, because they are encouraging it, they’re incentivizing it and that life loss is on them,” he said.

He promised, if elected, that on day one he would introduce legislation that would ensure that “Any immigrant that is caught evading the southern border through a non-legal point of entry will be deemed permanently banned and ineligible for entry to the United States of America.”

“We are a land of law” he said adding that, “I don’t care how serious of a claim you have, you broke the law, you lose your turn.”