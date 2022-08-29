Flood Waters in Mississippi Submerge Roads and Fields

Roads and fields near Pearl River in Ridgeland, Mississippi, remained flooded on Monday (Aug. 29) following water discharges from Barnett Reservoir over the weekend.

In a statement issued on Aug. 28, the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District warned the public that even though the Reservoir’s inflows had crested, water would continue to flow downstream.

The Water Supply district said the river level in Jackson at Highway 80 was expected to crest at 35.5 feet on Monday morning.

The high water event is predicted to last 7-10 days, according to the Pearl River Valley Water Supply district.

A flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service for Pearl River near Ratliff’s Ferry, at Edinburg and near Carthage affecting Rankin, Madison and Leake counties.

(By: Gerardo Gomez, Reuters)