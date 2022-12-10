German Journalist Alina Lipp Lambasts Official ‘Reichsburger Putsch’ Coup Narrative

German media celebrated a series of raids against the Reichsbürger group as a successful foiling of an alleged coup, but critics contend it was actually a media stunt to expedite the crackdown on right wing opposition elements.

The assaults were the most extensive in German history, with 25 arrests, 130 properties ransacked, and 3,000 police officers involved — a staggering 120 police officers per detainee.

All mainstream media and international politicians responded in dismay over alleged plans by a right wing royalist group colluding to overthrow the government by force, thereby besieging democracy as a whole in the western world.

Several media claim some 25,000 people nowadays identify as members of the Reichsbürger (Citizens of the Empire). The narrative is the group is composed of people who advocate “conspiracy theories” about an upcoming communist one world government that seeks to decimate the population through faulty Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines.

Adherents of the Reichsburger movement purportedly do not acknowledge the Federal Republic of Germany, which they deem a vassal state created by the occupying allied forces. They want instead to resurrect the former monarchy.

Critical voices

However, not everybody is on the bandwagon of outrage over the averted putsch. There were also dissenting opinions of journalists, politicians, and netizens who pointed out some of the inconsistencies in the official narrative.

One such dissenting voice belongs to Alina Lipp, a German-Russian reporter who is known for criticizing the way mainstream media reported on the War in Ukraine, contending it was far too biased and anti-Russia, a view, Lipp said, was far from the true situation — an attitude that had her officially criminally charged and her bank account plundered and seized, as Vision Times reported earlier in 2022.

“I think there are lots, lots of Germans who don’t appreciate the current politics in Germany because of the sanctions against Russia,” Lipp said.

She added, “This was mainly a media show because they were writing everywhere that this was a secret mission, but actually, they took journalists with themselves who directly posted the videos and so on.”

Germany 🇩🇪 Journalist Alina Lipp is convinced that the raids on the " right – wing extremist " group in Germany have been staged and that the government is likely to announce legislative changes to crack down on opponents and restrict freedom of expression. pic.twitter.com/FyRTLAxRvl — John Hunter Kennedy (@JohnHKennedyZA) December 9, 2022

“How they arrested people, and news were appearing already one hour after the mission started, so the articles were written before the mission started, and this is just obvious,” Lipp added.

Some opposition members of the Reichstag also weighed in and expressed their doubts about the veracity of the latest conspiracy theory — this time spun by the mainstream media and politicians.

“Some press representatives having known about the raid for two weeks,” Martina Renner, a member of the Bundestag for the Left Party, noted, according to Russia Today’s German website.

“I myself knew about it since the middle of last week and also know of several media outlets that had been aware of it for two weeks. The names of the accused, their addresses, and the planned time of access were known,” she added.

“The information was so widely spread that it seemed like a PR campaign. It can serve as proof of work for the competent authorities and ministries,” Renner said. “It shows that politicians are not only adopting action plans against the right but are also successfully taking action against the terrorist threat.”

More inconsistencies

Many media pointed out that it is highly unlikely that a group of reactionary activists would attempt an overthrow at the Reichstag parliament building as such a move would be totally meritless and doomed to fail.

“Germany are now prosecuting everybody, practically, who was publicly criticizing the government or is publicly speaking out for friendship with Russia and so on,” Lipp said in the Twitter video.

“So they probably will announce in the next days, changes of laws and so on. So I think this is the planned story to attack freedom of speech and to get rid of the opposition in Germany.”