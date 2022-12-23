Thousands of Flights Across the US Canceled Due to Inclement Weather — Stranding Travelers and Disrupting Holiday Rush

It’s that time of year again – the holiday travel rush is upon us and airports are bustling with travelers trying to make it to their destination to celebrate with loved ones. However, a brutal snow storm battering across the Midwest has stranded thousands of flyers — threatening to detail one of the busiest times of the year.

On Friday, Dec. 2, more than 3,700 flights have already been canceled as of 11 a.m. ET, following nearly 2,700 cancellations on Thursday, flight tracking site FlightAware found.

Shoppers brave the weather in downtown Birmingham, Michigan on December 23, 2022. A historic and brutal winter storm put some 240 million Americans under weather warnings Friday as the United States faced holiday travel chaos, with thousands of flights canceled and major highways closed. (Image: JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP via Getty Images)

Thursday’s cancellations represented about 11 percent of US-based carriers’ scheduled flights, according to FlightAware, with nearly half of those flights experiencing some kind of delay.

The airports experiencing the highest cancellations are: Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, New York’s LaGuardia and O’Hare International Airport in Chicago, according to data compiled by FlightAware.

Check flight status with your airline before you head to the airport. The FAA does not cancel flights. We have general airport information at https://t.co/smgdqJN3td. #WinterStorm https://t.co/oBHkqELc4N — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) December 23, 2022

On Friday morning, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) also posted notices notifying travelers of ground stops for flights bound for Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, and Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC due to deicing and safety protocols.

Meanwhile, in the Pacific Northwest, FAA notices showed flights bound to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Portland International Airport were also running with delays due to snow and ice.

What to do if your flight is delayed or canceled

There are many reasons why a flight might be canceled, including issues with the aircraft, crew availability, and bad weather.

The flight status screen flashes “Canceled” notices at Dulles International Airport (IAD), Virginia near Washington, DC February 13, 2014. (Image: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

If your flight is canceled, it can be a stressful and overwhelming experience, especially if you have plans and commitments at your destination. Here are a few steps you can take to minimize the disruption and get back on track:

Contact the airline: If your flight is canceled, the first thing you should do is contact the airline to find out what your options are. They may be able to rebook you on a later flight, or you may be able to get a refund if you no longer wish to travel.

Check for other options: If the airline is unable to rebook you on a flight that works for you, it’s a good idea to check for other options, such as flights on other airlines or ground transportation options. Keep in mind that during the holiday travel rush, flights and transportation may be fully booked, so it’s a good idea to act quickly.



Consider travel insurance: If you have travel insurance, now is the time to use it. Travel insurance can help cover the costs of unexpected trip cancellations or delays, such as the cost of a hotel room or additional transportation.



Be prepared for the unexpected: While it’s always best to be prepared, it’s especially important during the holiday travel rush. Make sure you have all necessary documents, such as your passport or ID, and have a plan in case your flight is canceled or delayed. Consider packing a small bag with essentials, such as snacks, water, and a change of clothes, in case you find yourself stuck somewhere unexpectedly.



Check the weather forecast: Before you head to the airport, be sure to check the weather forecast for your destination and the airports along your route. This will help you determine if there is a chance of your flight being canceled or delayed due to wintry weather.

Contact the airline: If you see that a cold front is heading towards your destination and you’re worried about your flight being canceled, it’s a good idea to contact the airline. They may be able to provide you with more information about any potential delays or cancellations and help you rebook your flight if necessary.

Dealing with a canceled flight during the holiday travel rush can be frustrating, but by following these steps and staying calm, you can minimize the disruption and get back on track.