Russian Propaganda Video Casts Putin as Santa Defending Traditional Families

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a personal cameo as Santa Claus in a Christmas propaganda video lampooning Western leftist ideals of atheism, gender dysphoria, and homosexuality in favor of Christianity and the traditional family structure.

The 2:31 second video is cast without speech, depicting a California-style home where items such as a thermostat set to 19 degrees Celsius, a girl’s shoes and dress, and books with titles such as Straight Into Gay, LGBTQ+ Modern Studies, and Render Me, Gender Me, adorn the living space of a young boy wearing a pink shirt and necklaces whose hair is styled androgynously.

The piece is backgrounded with modern Christmas season-themed music reminiscent of The Nutcracker as the boy quietly draws a picture of a house adorned with a crucifix, and a man, a woman, and a child holding hands with a Santa sleigh in the sky while contemplating his life.

After this portion unfolds, the camera pans out to reveal a mantle-positioned photograph of the boy’s guardians, two white males, captioned with “Parent 1” and “Parent 2” with a My Little Pony cutout seated in the background.

The boy then rolls his drawing into a scroll and places it into his stocking above the living room fireplace before falling asleep.

As the lights turn out, Santa Putin makes his first appearance with gifts in hand. The first treasure is an illuminated reindeer representing the traditional Christmas spirit placed by Santa in the window.

Santa Putin then replaces the boy’s female shoes and dress with a pair of male running shoes and a polo shirt and jacket. He then further gifts the young man with a drum set, toy cars, a soccer ball, and a figure of Jesus nailed to the crucifix.

The photograph of the two men serving as the boy’s guardians is also replaced by Santa Putin with a photograph of an attractive Russian couple subtitled with the words “Mother” and “Father.”

Santa then escapes the house just in time for the boy to wake up on Christmas morning to discover his renewed circumstances as Putin reveals he is really the man behind the mask.

The video completes with a text overlay as the child looks thankful towards the window, stating, “Dear Santa, thank you and Merry Christmas! From all the children of the world.”

Culture wars

The Russian government presents itself as a defender of traditional Western culture and faith, and Putin has increasingly framed the east-west conflict as one over basic moral values.

In November of 2022, the Russian Federation passed legislation banning the depiction of homosexual and transgender imagery and scenes from the country’s media, Internet, books, and movies as the nation seeks to stem the tide of Western influences in the wake of global sanctions and isolation following the Ukraine War.

In October of 2022, Foreign Policy lamented comments Putin made on the topic during a speech celebrating the annexation of several territories in the Donbass.

Putin asked an audience at the Kremlin, “Do we want children from elementary school to be imposed with things that lead to degradation and extinction?”

“Do we want them to be taught that instead of men and women, there are supposedly some other genders and to be offered sex-change surgeries?”

Although the outlet quoted Putin only sparsely while running a piece that was entirely in support of maintaining the western social credit system’s narrative on family, gender, and sexuality values, the President’s speech was much more scathing.

In a transcript posted on the Kremlin website, Putin said of the United States and the West that “They do not give a damn about the natural right of billions of people, the majority of humanity, to freedom and justice, the right to determine their own future.”

Putin added, “They have already moved on to the radical denial of moral, religious, and family values.”

In fact, Putin’s Donbass annexation speech directly referenced a very topic depicted in the Christmas propaganda video.

“Now I would like to return to what I said and want to address also all citizens of the country – not just the colleagues that are in the hall – but all citizens of Russia,” he asked.

“Do we want to have here, in our country, in Russia, ‘parent number one, parent number two and parent number three’ (they have completely lost it!) instead of mother and father?”

The President asked, “Do we want our schools to impose on our children, from their earliest days in school, perversions that lead to degradation and extinction? Do we want to drum into their heads the ideas that certain other genders exist along with women and men and to offer them gender reassignment surgery?”

“Is that what we want for our country and our children? This is all unacceptable to us. We have a different future of our own,” Putin declared.

Although the Santa Putin video has been entirely ignored by the North American establishment media, tabloids from the United Kingdom such as Daily Mail did take the time to cover the story — and with relatively little criticism apart from a final paragraph stating, “Putin has sought to portray the West as seeking to impose its ‘alien’ values on Russia, a message this video seeks to exploit.”