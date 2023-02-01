DAYES Coffee: An Elevated Alternative to Your Daily Cup of Joe

Based in Middletown, New York, DAYES Coffee Roasters is a specialty coffee roaster dedicated to producing high-quality, flavorful coffee beans that are ethically sourced, sustainably grown, and most importantly — delicious and affordable to enjoy everyday — hence the name, which stands for: “Daily” and “Yes,” encouraging you to: “Say ‘yes’ to the day.”

“I regularly find that coffee can be too bitter, and I can’t drink a whole cup of it,” said owner and coffee extraordinaire, Grant Lee, who spoke with Vision Times in an exclusive interview. “Sometimes I have a hard time sleeping afterwards, and so we wanted to figure out a way to make good-tasting coffee that is safe and healthy,” he said.

Commitment to sustainability

After opening its flagship store in February, 2022, DAYES has quickly set itself apart from other coffee roasters in the area thanks to its commitment to the environment and the coffee-growing community.

“We found the solution in the fermentation process,” Lee said, describing how there are many different fermentation methods such as lactobacillus, anaerobic, hay bacillus, and so on.

“Our enzyme complex fermentation processing is unique in that it specifically decreases caffeine and reduces coffee oxidation — thereby extending the beans’ freshness and storage period, and improving the coffee’s overall smoothness,” Lee said, adding that, “Since coffee fermentation is a trend like wine, we decided to target the American market first.”

Owner Grant Lee shared with Vision Times how DAYES’ unique “enzyme fermentation process” is the first of its kind to be used in North America. (Image: Vision Times Staff)

By using the Loring Smart Roaster, DAYES is able to get consistent high-quality results. Almost 70 to 80 percent of the coffee’s taste depends on the roasting machine and profile technique, Lee said; with Loring Roaster, DAYES can ensure that each cup is consistently brewed, and equally delicious.

Unique fermentation process

Dayes’ unique “enzyme fermentation process” in the beans’ molecules allows for a much smoother and less caffeine-heavy roast.

“The use of our enzyme complex fermented process is the first of its kind in North America,” says Lee.

“Our coffee only has a caffeine content of about 10 to 14 percent — making it ideal for everyday drinking,” Lee said, adding, “You can drink two or three cups without losing sleep at night, and it’s also good for the body.”

“Our coffee has many health properties such as being anti-cancer — and for older people — specifically, who are more sensitive to high caffeine levels, they can benefit from drinking our coffee.” Lee said. “That was the concept behind our company.”

Quality coffee without the jitters

In addition to their commitment to quality and sustainability, DAYES is dedicated to creating the perfect cup of coffee at their Middletown location; though Lee is also looking to expand the business into New York City and other state.

DAYES prides itself in carefully roasting their beans to bring out their unique flavor profile and aroma. Each bean is roasted to perfection — producing coffee that is rich, smooth, and full of flavor.

“Our coffee has many health properties such as being anti-cancer — and for older people — specifically, who are more sensitive to high caffeine levels, they can benefit from drinking our coffee.” said Grant Lee, owner of DAYES. (Image: via DAYES Coffee Roasters)

“We source our beans from countries such as Ethiopia, Guatemala, Colombia, and Antigua, and we use 100 percent, Grade 1 Arabica high-quality mountain coffee,” Lee said, adding, “Our green beans are fermented by enzymes to create a smooth taste that is low in acidity and bitterness.”

“We normally focus on medium to medium-dark roasting,” Lee said, describing how dark roasting — commonly seen in French and Italian coffee — can often burn the beans and increase the risk of carcinogens and harmful chemicals being introduced into the coffee.

Customized to your preferences

DAYES offers a wide range of coffee blends to suit every taste — from light and bright, to bold and full-bodied. Whether you prefer a classic espresso or a specialty latte, you can find the perfect pick-me-up at DAYES.

In addition, the company has a unique approach to customer service — offering personalized recommendations and a welcoming atmosphere in its cafe — ideal for those looking to work or study in a calm environment. Whether you’re a coffee aficionado, or just looking for a great cup of coffee, you’ll feel right at home at DAYES.

To celebrate its second year anniversary, DAYES will also be offering 20 percent off select items for customers who bring in a copy of this newspaper ad. The event will take place at its store on Thursday, Feb. 9th:

DAYES Coffee Roasters

28 North Street

Middletown, NY 10940

Tel: (845) 239-4789