Iconic Roald Dahl Writings Harmonized by Publisher After Netflix Buyout

The suite of children’s novels written by iconic British writer Roald Dahl in the 1960s and 1970s has undergone extensive censorship-style revisions enacted by its publisher less than two years after the intellectual property was purchased by Netflix for appropriation into video streaming format.

The issue came to light in Feb. 17 reporting by UK-based The Telegraph, which found that no less than 10 of Dahl’s books had undergone significant editorial surgery for revised 2022 editions.

The most notable titles that underwent speech harmonization were James and the Giant Peach, Matilda, and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.

Changes to the text revolved around the inclusion of modern woke sensibilities in passages that previously carried colorations that may be perceived as invoking race, sexuality, obesity, and gender roles, among other themes.

‘Hundreds of edits’

The Telegraph stated there were 59 changes to the book The Twits alone, and “Across the new editions, there are hundreds of edits, some bigger than others.”

Some example modifications to the text of James and the Giant Peach were found in sentences printed in the 2001 versions that were phrased like, “Aunt Sponge was enormously fat and very short” being transformed to, “Aunt Sponge was quite large and very short.”

“They looked like midgets from another world beside it [the giant peach]” was also revised to read, “They looked like ants beside it.”

Certain sentences, such as, “In another minute, this mammoth fruit was as round and large and fat as Aunt Sponge herself, and probably just as heavy,” were simply removed entirely.

Another example of an entirely removed sentence was, “A few women screamed. Others knelt down on the side-walks and began praying aloud. Strong men turned to one another and said things like, I guess this is it, Joe, and Good-bye, everybody, good-bye.”

In Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, the name of the character “Prince Pondicherry,” an East Indian Prince who asked Willy Wonka to build a factory, was revised to read “Prince Puducherry.”

Phrases such as, “Fully grown women,” and quotes such as, “‘A hundred women working for me’,” and, “‘Okay, girls’,” were harmonized to gender-neutral forms “Fully grown people,” “‘A hundred people working for me’,” and, “‘Okay, folks.”

Another quote in the book that was subject to editorial sensibility modification was, “‘My mother says it’s not ladylike and it looks ugly to see a girl’s jaws going up and down like mine…,’” which was changed to, “‘My mother says it’s undignified and it looks ugly to see jaws to be going up and down like mine…’”

In Matilda, the phrase “turning white” was changed to “turning quite pale,” while the comment, “Your daughter Vanessa, judging by what she’s learnt this term, has no hearing-organs at all,” was modified to read, “Judging by what your daughter Vanessa has learnt this term, this fact alone is more interesting than anything I have taught in the classroom.”

The Telegraph states that the harmonization of Dahl’s speech is disclaimed by the publisher, Puffin Books, in the new versions, albeit in a small notice appended to the bottom of the copyright page.

“Words matter…the wonderful words of Roald Dahl can transport you to different worlds and introduce you to the most marvellous characters. This book was written many years ago, and so we regularly review the language to ensure that it can continue to be enjoyed by all today,” the notice read.

The Telegraph took the liberty of giving an opinion on the changes to Dahl’s classics when it stated, “The publishers have given themselves licence to edit the writer as they see fit, chopping, altering and adding where necessary to bring his books in line with contemporary sensibilities.”

Mergers and acquisitions

Dahl, who passed away in November of 1990 at the age of 74, has had his intellectual property passed on through The Roald Dahl Story Company (RDSC), which was acquired by Netflix in 2021, according to Variety.

Financial Times stated that the deal was worth “more than” £500 million ($686 million USD at the time) to Netflix. In a 2018 article, FT also reported that Netflix and RDSC had entered into an agreement to turn Dahl’s books into specials for its streaming platform.

Variety noted that the buyout was in the works since 2018 and quoted Dahl’s grandson and Managing Director of the RDSC, Luke Kelly, as stating that “these stories and their messages of the power and possibility of young people have never felt more pertinent,” in a blog post at the time co-authored with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos.

“As we bring these timeless tales to more audiences in new formats, we’re committed to maintaining their unique spirit and their universal themes of surprise and kindness, while also sprinkling some fresh magic into the mix,” the post added.

While the article stated that all 26 employees of the RDSC would “retain their positions” and that the company would “function as an autonomous unit within Netflix,” Variety noted in a follow up January of 2022 article that Kelly, along with fellow Operations Director Claire Wright, had resigned from their positions.

The two were replaced by “Reginald Thompson, an attorney for Netflix Studios, Stephen Zager, VP associate general counsel at Netflix, and Bernadette Hall, general manager at TRDSC,” Variety stated.

After The Telegraph broke the story, a spokesperson for Puffin Books, the children’s division of Penguin Random House, was paraphrased as admitting that “the analysis started in 2020, before Netflix bought the Roald Dahl Story Company” in comments to the Associated Press,

“When publishing new print runs of books written years ago, it’s not unusual to review the language used alongside updating other details, including a book’s cover and page layout,” Puffin stated.

Both Puffin and The Telegraph stated that a company called Inclusive Minds, which AP described as “a collective which is working to make children’s literature more inclusive and accessible” was contracted to work on the changes to Dahl’s literature.

A co-founder of the company told The Guardian in Feb. 18 reporting on the changes to Dahl’s writing that their work “aim[s] to ensure authentic representation, by working closely with the book world and with those who have lived experience of any facet of diversity.”

The About Us section of the Inclusive Minds website states they “do not edit or rewrite texts, but provide book creators with valuable insight from people with the relevant lived experience that they can take into consideration in the wider process of writing and editing.”

Harmonization of speech

The post-mortem alteration of Dahl’s work to suit the current politically correct culture is analogous to a long used censorship approach employed by the Chinese Communist Party to squelch any narratives or complaints that the regime deems a threat to social stability, and thus, its power.

A Wikipedia article titled Euphemisms for Internet Censorship In China explains that the word for “harmonization” 和諧 (hexie) is a homophone shared with the word for “river crab” 河蟹, the latter of which is employed by netizens in chat and online forums because the former has been censored by the CCP’s “Great Firewall.”

Wikipedia explains, “The 2004 Chinese Communist Party announcement of the goal of constructing a ‘harmonious society’ has been cited by the government of China as the reason for Internet censorship.”

The entry added that “river crab” was deployed in daily speech “as a euphemism for censorship when the word for censorship itself was censored.”

A 2010 story by NPR on CCP censorship in mainland China showed a concrete example of the term’s usage when referencing an overseas Chinese national blogger named Doubleleaf, who “found that access to his blog, which is hosted on a U.S. server, had been blocked within China, probably because of his political writings.”

“I thought: ‘I’ve been harmonized’…The government just covers up all sorts of conflicts, problems and clashes through coercion….They feel this is very harmonious, but it’s really not. It’s nothing more than an illusion,” he added.

‘Antisemetic comments’

In modern times, Roald Dahl has been often criticized for comments made during his career.

The RDSC’s website hosts a special page titled Apology for Antisemitic Comments Made by Roald Dahl, which states that both the author’s family and the company “deeply apologise for the lasting and understandable hurt caused by Roald Dahl’s antisemitic statements.”

“Those prejudiced remarks are incomprehensible to us and stand in marked contrast to the man we knew and to the values at the heart of Roald Dahl’s stories, which have positively impacted young people for generations,” the apology added.

Examples of the “anti-semetic statements” Dahl has been criticized for were documented in a March of 2021 article by Time Magazine, which quoted the third paragraph of a 1983 article penned by Dahl in Literary Review as saying, “Never before in the history of man has a race of people switched so rapidly from being much-pitied victims to barbarous murderers.”

Time framed the third paragraph as “in reference to Jewish people.”

Yet a copy of the article published on the Review’s website shows that Dahl’s piece wrote about his experiences in 1941 when he served as a member of England’s Royal Air Force during World War II.

“In June 1941 I happened to be in, of all places, Palestine, flying with the RAF against the Vichy French and the Nazis,” Dahl stated in his opening paragraph.

Dahl continued, “Hitler happened to be in Germany and the gas-chambers were being built and the mass slaughter of the Jews was beginning.”

“Our hearts bled for the Jewish men, women and children, and we hated the Germans,” he added.

The second paragraph read, “Exactly forty-one years later, in June 1982, the Israeli forces were streaming northwards out of what used to be Palestine into Lebanon, and the mass slaughter of the inhabitants began.”

“Our hearts bled for the Lebanese and Palestinian men, women and children, and we all started hating the Israelis,” Dahl added.

In a 1990 interview shortly before his death, Dahl also stated during an interview with the Independent that the 1982 invasion of Lebanon by Israel was “hushed up in the newspapers because they are primarily Jewish-owned,” according to a Letter to the Editor published in The New York Times at the time.

“There aren’t any non-Jewish publishers anywhere, they control the media—jolly clever thing to do—that’s why the president of the United States has to sell all this stuff to Israel,” Dahl added.

Time noted, “Dahl’s children’s books aren’t considered notably anti-Semitic.”