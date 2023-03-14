Dive Into Adventure: Beneath the Sea’s Annual Event Returns to New Jersey for a Weekend of Ocean Exploration and Education

Published on behalf of Beneath the Sea, a nonprofit, volunteer and membership organization, recognized nationally and internationally as a source of education about our oceans, and their environment.

The event will take place on March 25 and 26 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey.

Every year, Beneath the Sea delivers more than 200 booths and over 70 seminars and workshops on all aspects of scuba: equipment, destinations, medical issues, expedition planning, wreck plotting, conservation, fish behavior, environmental issues, exploration, leadership, dive safety, a marine careers day, underwater digital photography, and videography.

Saturday night at Beneath the Sea belongs to the world’s dive community. First comes the annual Awards Banquet. Over dinner we recognize and honor those who have achieved recognition for their accomplishments in diving and in the dive community. This year we are recognizing the international marine artist Wyland as our Legend of the Sea, Walt “Butch” Hendrick as our Pioneer for his 1974 creation of LifeGuard Systems, today a world recognized company for teaching leadership and cutting-edge rescue skills to the international water rescue community. Our Divers of the Year are Dr. Michael Lang for Science, Barry Lipsky for Service, and Brian Skerry for the Arts.

Friday, we invite high school and college students from schools across the New York Tri-State Metro Area to spend the entire day FREE at Beneath the Sea meeting men and women who enjoy successful marine careers in the arts and sciences. To help focus these young men and women on the road to their future are representatives from schools that offer a marine career curriculum. Beneath the Sea’s FREE Marine Careers day is not only about talk, it also includes hands-on workshops, seminars, and a scholarship clinic.

There will be a drawing for a grand prize — a trip to Fiji for two staying at Voli Voli Resort, travel on Fiji Airways LAX gateway — and a silent auction filled with personal gear, dive trips to exotic places, and much more. Indeed, as of this writing, there is talk of bringing mermaids to the show.

Come and see all of it for yourself, be a part of the fun, festivities, and fellowship when Beneath the Sea 2023 convenes its 44th Exposition this March 25 and 26, 2023 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey — only 8 minutes from New York City.

Come and see all of it for yourself, be a part of the fun, festivities, and fellowship when Beneath the Sea 2023 convenes its 44th Exposition this March 25 and 26, 2023 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey — only 8 minutes from New York City.

Be there, make yourself a part of today's diving history, and a part of diving's future.

