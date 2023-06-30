Xi Takes Out Guangdong Party Boss For Corruption and Bribery

President of China, Xi Jinping, and his administration have sacked another corrupt Chinese Communist Party member in the latest round of the Anti-corruption Campaign.

Announced by Party messenger Xinhua on June 28, now-former Vice Chairman of the Guangdong branch of the Standing Committee, Li Chunsheng (李春生), has been dismissed from his post and expelled from the Chinese government.

Xinhua states the decision was made public by the Party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection in conjunction with the National Commission of Supervision.

MORE ON THE BATTLE FOR CHINA

According to the Xi administration, an investigation uncovered that Li Chunsheng had accepted both money and gifts in the course of his duties to the country while simultaneously hosting banquets paid with public funds.

In addition, the announcement charges that Li Chunsheng was provided a “private venue” by a “local business owner” while participating in travel and public receptions that put him at odds with his responsibilities as a core official to Guangdong Province.

The Chinese government says Li Chunsheng was found “trading power for sex,” in addition to putting his foot on the scale in the Guangdong justice system, economic sector, and law enforcement divisions in exchange for “a huge amount of money and gifts.”

An earlier Xinhua message from December of 2022 stated the man had surrendered himself to the government following charges stemming from the investigation.

According to website China Vitae, Li Chunsheng has spent the majority of his life as a CCP official.

After studying at Henan University between 1979 and 1983, he became Deputy Secretary of the Zhenping Party Committee in Henan, where he ranked no higher than a Director of the Henan Juvenile Department until 1998.

After the notorious persecution campaign against Falun Gong (法輪功) was launched on July 20, 1999 by at-the-time and now-deceased CCP Chairman Jiang Zemin, Li Chunsheng was promoted shortly thereafter in 2000, where he served a number of positions until 2004, including:

Magistrate of the Henan People’s Court for Xinxian County

Deputy Secretary and then Secretary of the Xinxian County Henan Party Committee

Secretary of the Xinxiang City Henan Party Committee

He rapidly rose the ranks of the regime’s enforcement organs in the years to follow.

By 2004, he was promoted to Director of the Public Security Department’s (PSD) “Political Department” of Henan Province and by 2006, Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s (MPS) Human Resources Training Bureau.

In 2008, Li Chunsheng rose to the level of the MPS Political Department Deputy Director.

And from 2013 until his elimination by the Anti-corruption Campaign, Li Chunsheng served as:

Director of the Guangdong Province PSD

Secretary of the Guangdong Province PSD Party Committee

Vice Governor of the Guangdong Province Standing Committee

In a 2018 article published by Minghui, a website focused on the spiritual practice of Falun Gong with a specialty in reporting on the persecution based on evidence and testimony received directly from inside Mainland China’s borders, Li Chunsheng was named as a member of the infamous “610 Office” in connection to the kidnapping and detention of four female Falun Gong practitioners in Huarong Province.

During this period, Li Chunsheng held his rank and positions inside of Guangdong.

The 610 Office was the overt and erstwhile organ of the Jiang Faction’s persecution of Falun Gong. Despite the entity being eliminated in 2019, the persecution still continues, marking its 24th anniversary this year.

In October of 2021, Fu Zhenghua, former leader of the 610 Office and a man who served as China’s Justice Minister from 2018 to 2020, was decimated by the Anti-corruption Campaign.

Fu Zhenghua was expelled from the government in April of 2022 and handed a suspended death sentence in September of the same year.

Li Chunsheng’s position as Secretary of Xinxiang City’s Party Committee is notable because Xinxiang has been a hotbed of the persecution against Falun Gong.

Despite Jiang being succeeded by Hu Jintao, who served from 2002 to 2012, and then Xi Jinping until present, the persecution has always continued under the auspices of Jiang’s corrupted cronies and henchmen.

In a search of Minghui, Xinxiang City appears 406 times starting in 2001.

One 2004 Minghui article is a photo report of persecution camps in the area that masquerade as normal prisons and clothing factories, which include Shibalihe, a notoriously brutal female camp where multiple rapes have been reported, and male camps that were said to house imprisoned practitioners imported from across the Mainland.

The conditions at Shibalihe were described in a 2003 article on the torture and murder of Guan Ge as, “There is no personal freedom at all at the labor camp. Surveillance cameras are everywhere. The police assigned three to four people to monitor determined practitioners around the clock. The police often beat up practitioners late at night.”

In Jiang’s persecution campaign, the focus has always been to “transform” the practice’s adherents, having them renounce their faith and swear an oath to walk the path of atheism and Marxism while under the duress of psychological manipulation and extreme torture.

Minghui’s report stated Guan Ge and several other practitioners were first tortured with electric shock batons by drug addicts housed at the facility.

When tasers would not work, the thugs used the politely-termed method of “strapped clothes,” which refers to using a straight jacket to bind the arms behind the back before pulling them over the head and the front of the body, destroying the bones and sockets.

After the arms and shoulders have been ruined, the bent and broken limbs are bound to the victim’s legs, where they are then hung from the window as if a parcel.

A 2021 announcement published by the Economic Daily, a state-run newspaper, said that Li Chunsheng’s 2003 appointment in Henan was also as a member of the Political and Legal Affairs Commission, a particular arm of the regime that has seen numerous senior members hit by Xi Jinping’s campaign.

Although the specifics of the Xi administration’s investigation are not made public, it is reasonable to assume that Li Chunsheng rose through the ranks of the Chinese Communist Party as a member of the Jiang Zemin Faction by way of his achievements in persecuting the 100 million practitioners of Falun Gong and the Truth, Compassion, Tolerance it teaches, in addition to mainstream Chinese citizens.