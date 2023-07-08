China-Taiwan War Rhetoric Multiplies While Yellen Visits Beijing

Military readiness posturing by the government of Mainland China, the Chinese Communist Party, has printed something of a blip on the frequency charts at a time when U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet Yellen is in Beijing for the first time since her appointment to the post by the Joe Biden administration.

Yellen landed in China on July 6, the same day that President Xi Jinping made a public appearance with the Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army, a unit created by Xi in 2016 that oversees the Taiwan Strait.

Xi told cadres from the PLA that “military issues must be considered and handled from a political perspective” while employing archetypal coded Communist Party jargon to instruct command to “persist in thinking and handling military issues from a political perspective, dare to fight, be good at fighting, and resolutely defend our national sovereignty, security, and development interests.”

MORE STORIES ON CHINA

The appearance, commentary, and its coincidence with Yellen’s visit was enough to cause UK-based The Guardian to publish a July 7 commentary piece dubbed China Is Preparing For War where Author Tom Sharpe prophesied on the Taiwan conflict, “My working theory is that they [the Chinese government] will keep closing in and wait for a natural disaster such as an earthquake or tsunami to provide cover for a final move under cover of Humanitarian and Disaster Relief.”

The saber rattling tonality was not isolated to the side of the International Rules Based Order (IRBO), however.

Also on the 7th, South China Morning Post ran a feature story about Russian Federation Admiral-in-Chief Nikolai Yevmenov visiting Beijing and meeting with Minister of Defense General Li Shangfu, an event which the outlet said was “deemed a sign of military ties getting stronger.”

On its own, the article is newsworthy due to the rank of the participants and the ongoing Ukraine War, which has proxied much of NATO in the process.

But more notable is the timing. After all, Yevmenov met with General Li several days earlier on July 3.

Reporting on the visit was notably absent from Russian state media outlet TASS, but Reuters reported that China’s Ministry of Defense had paraphrased Li as expressing he “hopes the two countries’ navies will strengthen communication at all levels, and organise joint exercises and patrols on a regular basis.”

SCMP went more in depth on the meeting, paraphrasing Artyom Lukin, a deputy research director at a Vladivostok-based University as analyzing that although Russia-China joint military exercises are “a far cry from those staged in the Asia-Pacific between the US and its allies, they should not be dismissed” in an ostensible reference to a potential Taiwan conflict.

Lukin was quoted as adding, “The visible part of the Russia-China military cooperation has not increased since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine…But something might be going on behind the scenes, under the radar.”

At the same time, Premier of China Li Qiang was quoted as stating during his meeting with Yellen that, “China’s development is an opportunity rather than a challenge for the United States. It is rather a benefit than a risk,” TASS reported, based on wire releases from CCP messaging outlet Xinhua.

The reference appears to refer to a recent policy update summarized as “de-risking” but not “decoupling” from China issued by the IRBO via the European Union and amplified by Joe Biden at the recent G7 summit, according to a May analysis by the Brookings Institute.

Yellen is scheduled to remain in the Mainland meeting with officials until July 9.

Up in Canada, wartime messaging on the topic was also employed, but this time in an article by Postmedia conglomerate node Financial Post titled The World Doesn’t Need a China-U.S. Economic War where author Jack Mintz said Yellen “might find herself in a Category 3 hurricane as an economic war between the two countries heats up.”

Mintz’s article was centered around a recent batch of “de-risking” economic measures from Washington, such as end-of-June rumors that a total ban on NVIDIA’s high level processors to the Mainland would be employed in an effort to curb China’s artificial intelligence development.

Forbes also referred to the measures as a “chip war” in a June 5 article that said “China threatens more retaliation” against Washington export controls.

In something of an apparent tit-for-tat, China tightened export controls on rare earth metals gallium and germanium on July 3.

More direct messaging was employed by the U.S. Naval Institute (USNI) think tank in a July 5 article published in USNI News titled Russian Military Failures In Ukraine Should be ‘Sobering’ for China’s Taiwan Invasion Plans, Experts Say.

“China has not fought in a war since the 1950s, raising questions about how its armed forces would perform in 21st-century combat, a retired top Navy official said,” the article opened.

The “sobering” notion and Russia’s “failures” in Ukraine were based on comments that week by Admiral Mike Mullen at an online forum hosted by The Washington Post.

Mullen was further cited as stating that amphibious invasions are “the toughest military operations possible,” an important characteristic of a battle plan, USNI stated, because, “To invade Taiwan, China would have to move an invasion force about 100 miles through rough sea to a densely populated mountainous island with few landing sites.”

Moreover, PLA Navy operations in the East China Sea and the Yellow Sea are within significant proximity to South and North Korea and Japan, while the Mainland is flanked by Laos, Thailand, Vietnam, and Myanmar on the Southwestern portion near the South China Sea.

Case in point, early July 8, the Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) published an article about how, “The islands preparing for a war over Taiwan” include the Batanes islands, which fly under the Philippines banner just 150 kilometers (93 miles) away from Taiwan.

April reporting by The Wall Street Journal noted that the U.S. Armed Forces conducted drills on the Batanes that involved the usage of Javelin, Stinger, and Himar missile systems.

SMH got straight to the point with its article in the third paragraph, which stated, “‘World War III is coming,’ was the message that had been taken from the arrival of US forces, according to German Caccam, the mayor of Basco, the sleepy main town on Batan and the provincial capital.”

Batanes Vice Governor Ignacio Villa was also quoted as telling the Herald, “Our problem is this…If China would invade Taiwan there would be great consequences in our place because we are so near to Taiwan.”

The July 8 edition of The Economist is titled The Future of War: A Special Report.

The report features a lead article titled A New Era of High-Tech War Has Begun focusing on how the Ukraine conflict “will shape the understanding of combat for decades to come.”

The article directly invoked the Taiwan conflict, “A Sino-American clash over Taiwan would feature more air and naval power, long-range missiles and disruptions to trade. The mutual threat of nuclear use has probably acted to limit escalation in Ukraine: nato has not directly engaged a nuclear-armed enemy and Russia’s threats have been bluster so far.”

“But in a fight over Taiwan, America and China would be tempted to attack each other in space, which could lead to nuclear escalation, especially if early-warning and command-and-control satellites were disabled,” The Economist continued.

The edition also included articles on “the new Asian family,” mining the seabed for rare Earth minerals to debase China’s ostensible monopoly on the commodity, and a piece titled Why China Should Be Friendlier To Its Neighbours.

Associated Press issued a wire story late in the hours of July 7, which said, “China’s People’s Liberation Army sent 13 aircraft and 6 vessels into airspace and waters around Taiwan over the past 24 hours as of early Saturday,” linking the procession to Yellen’s visit.

“Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it is monitoring the situation from the air and sea, and land-based missile systems were prepared to respond,” the article added.