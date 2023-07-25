Long-awaited Adaption of Chinese Mythology Epic ‘Creation of the Gods’ Premiers in China to Warm Reviews

In a testament to the enduring legacy of traditional Chinese myths and legends, the first part of a trilogy adapting the ancient classic novel Creation of the Gods (also translated as Investiture of the Gods) premiered in China on July 20.

Titled: Creation of the Gods I: Kingdom of Storms, the film is a production by ethnic Mongolian director Wuershan, who set out in 2019 on a journey into the intricate world of the Ming Dynasty classic.

So far, Kingdom of Storms has garnered a score of 7.7 out of 10 on Douban (a popular Chinese online database and social networking site), but the film has captivated audiences drawn to the high-end retelling of the epic depicting a Trojan War-like conflict among both human and divine heroes in the early days of feudal China.

Unveiling the trilogy

Called the “most ambitious and expensive production in Chinese history,” Wuershan’s trilogy aims to bring to the big screen a saga that intertwines the exploits of men, gods, ghosts, and demons. The first part reveals the early threads of a tale spun around power, manipulation, and divine intervention.

This first installment featured a star-studded cast, including: Fei Xiang, Li Xuejian, Huang Bo, and Chen Kun — breathing new life into the timeless characters from “Investiture of the Gods” using modern filmmaking techniques, equipment, and technology. The cunning King Yinshou, the wise strategist Jiang Ziya, and the tyrannical Shengong Leopard are all re-imagined on the big screen in a compelling blend of myth and cinema.

At the heart of the plot is the narrative of King Shang Yinshou, a ruler led astray by the manipulations of the fox demon, Daji. His reign, marred by corruption and injustice, calls forth divine retribution and upheaval — setting the stage for the narrative that unfurls throughout the trilogy. Jiang Ziya, an immortal from the mystical mountains of Kunlun, becomes a pivotal character in this narrative as he begins a tumultuous search for a leader worthy enough to end the tyranny, and liberate the people from the oppressive rule of King Shang.

The journey to the big screen

Bringing the vast and intricate narrative to the screen was no small feat. The journey to the making of the series began nearly a decade ago, in 2014, when director Wuershan and his team first embarked on the scriptwriting process. Understanding the magnitude of the project at hand, they sought to deliver a script that could do justice to the mythic nature of the original text.

As such, Wuershan invited scholars and experts from various fields — including anthropology, history, and folklore — to contribute their insights and expertise. This collaboration enriched the development process, ensuring that the script was well-informed and deeply rooted in the cultural context of the original story, he shared.

Angelababy, Huang Bo, Xia Yu, Shu Qi, Chen Kun, and Wuershan attend a photocall and Press Conference for “The Ghouls” during the 68th annual Cannes Film Festival on May 14, 2015 in Cannes, France. (Image: Ben A. Pruchnie via Getty Images)

In a group interview, Wuershan shared his thoughts on the monumental task of adapting such a complex and long story for the big screen. He emphasized the cultural importance of the fable, stating, “The story of ‘Investiture of the Gods’ is actually a national myth. It belongs to the public myth inherited by the Chinese nation for 3,000 years.”

The sense of reverence for the source material is evident in the film, critics noted — with the unique characteristics and complexities of iconic figures like Su Daji, Nezha, and Yang Jian being “preserved and presented with care.”

Wuershan also said he drew inspiration from the “Lord of the Rings” saga, which was released in the early 2000s. Both film sagas’ premier dates of July 20 hold a tragic significance as they coincide with the anniversary of the persecution of Falun Gong — a spiritual discipline that has suffered relentless suppression in China for more than two decades.

Returning to tradition

In the meticulous crafting of this cinematic adaptation, the makers of “Creation of the Gods” have paid homage to the rich tapestry of Chinese mythology and ancient history, says Wuershan.

The film represents a significant milestone in the ongoing exploration of cultural narratives in mainstream cinema, and demonstrates the potential of traditional myths and legends as cinematic material. The film release also showcases the enduring appeal of China’s rich historical narratives, and highlights the willingness of modern audiences to engage and learn about them.