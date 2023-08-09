Dim Sum Palace: A Culinary Jewel Opens New Location in New York City

On Aug. 1, Dim Sum Palace unveiled its newest location after defying all odds to expand during the coronavirus pandemic.

When many dining establishments shuttered their doors and saw a nosedive in business during this time, Dim Sum Palace demonstrated fortitude by expanding from four to nine locations. Owner Sam Yan shared that the pandemic, while challenging, also presented unforeseen opportunities for growth and development.

“The crisis brought new opportunities,” said Yan. “Due to the pandemic, many landlords were willing to rent at lower rates.”

Owner of Dim Sum palace, Sam Yan, shared with Vision Times why he believes his restaurant is a cut above the rest. (Image: via Dim Sum Palace)

A tapestry of flavors

At the heart of Dim Sum Palace lies an unwavering commitment to quality. With a specialty in Cantonese dim sum, seafood, and a diverse bar menu, the restaurant is a haven for culinary enthusiasts. Its chefs — steeped in the traditions of Hong Kong — rely on only the finest ingredients to craft dishes that have garnered acclaim from a varied clientele.

(Image: via Dim Sum Palace)

Their menu also showcases an enchanting array of dishes — from timeless favorites like shrimp dumplings and Li huang buns to avant-garde offerings such as black truffle dumplings and seafood spring rolls. To top it off, the inclusion of vegan and vegetarian dining options ensures that every diner finds a plate that sings to their soul.

A legacy of innovation and tradition

Starting as a humble family-run restaurant, Dim Sum Palace’s vision has always been expansive. With locations now dotting iconic Manhattan landmarks — including Times Square, New York University, and the Empire State Building — their rise has been nothing short of meteoric.

(Image: via Dim Sum Palace)

A distinctive aspect of Dim Sum Palace is its made-to-order service, a departure from conventional dim sum establishments. While this approach poses its challenges — requiring impeccable culinary skills and a physical adeptness — it has set them apart, earning them a devoted clientele and a growing presence on social media.

(Image: via Dim Sum Palace)

When quizzed about the restaurant’s bestsellers, Yan pointed out the custard buns, sesame balls, and coconut pudding as must-tries.

Their mantra for success? Dedication, said Yan and his brother Kevin, who works alongside him in the restaurant. In an exclusive interview with Vision Times, Yan shared how Kevin, and the team of experts that work for him have always prioritized understanding and fulfilling the desires of their patrons. “Team cohesion is also crucial,” Kevin added.

(Image: via Dim Sum Palace)

In the pipeline are plans to further elevate the dining experience, ensuring patrons continue to be treated to the pinnacle of authentic Cantonese cuisine.

Elevating your dining experience

One loyal customer encapsulated the Dim Sum Palace experience best, sharing how the restaurant’s “Authentic flavors, diverse choices, and exceptional staff make dining here an unparalleled experience.”

Whether it’s a formal business luncheon or a casual get-together, the ambiance of sipping jasmine or pu-erh tea, while relishing delectable dim sum adds a touch of elegance to any occasion.

(Image: via Dim Sum Palace)

Visitors to the Wall Street location can also look forward to a lavish interior that promises a fusion of luxury, style, and comfort.

First impressions

Reporters from Vision Times were among the first to savor the Wall Street location’s offerings. Their verdict? Impressive. From the flavorful and delicate shrimp and chicken dumplings to the perfectly cooked Hong Kong-style char siu and fragrant oil chicken, the dishes left an indelible mark.

All in all, a visit to Dim Sum Palace isn’t just a meal; it’s an experience — one that every food aficionado should indulge in.

Dim Sum Palace

123 William St, New York, NY 10038

Tel: (212) 901-9760

https://www.dimsumpalace.com/