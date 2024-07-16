‘Everything is blamed on us’: Lester Chang Leads Conference on Misreporting

NEW YORK, New York — On July 15, New York State Assemblyman Lester Chang, who represents the 49th District in Brooklyn, spearheaded a press conference at the Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association (CCBA) in New York City’s Chinatown. He was joined by several prominent community leaders and residents, including State Senate candidate Xue Li Chen and United Chinese Association of America Chairman Shan Zhuang Chen.

The purpose of the event was to address a recent article by the New York Post that wrongly reported on the assassination attempt on former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania.

The initial report erroneously identified the shooter as a “Chinese male,” causing significant worry within the Chinese American and broader Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities across the city, Chang said.

New York State Assemblyman Lester Chang, representing District 49 (seated, center), spearheaded the press conference on July 15, 2024 to address a New York Post article that wrongfully identified the alleged shooter in an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump as a “Chinese male.” (Image: Ryan Wu/Vision Times)

The Post’s report, which was published on July 13, was corrected within an hour. The original article, which appeared online at 7:39 p.m., and was modified at 8:51 p.m., falsely implicated a Chinese man in the assassination attempt.

Calls for accountability

The error exacerbated existing fears and anxieties within a community already facing heightened levels of anti-Asian hate and violence, fueled by rhetoric blaming Asian Americans for the COVID-19 pandemic with terms like “China Virus” and “Kung Flu.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE NEWSLETTER For the best of our weekly content！ There is something wrong, please try again later By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , and to receive messages from Vision Times. SIGN UP Success You are now signed up for our newsletter Success Check your email to complete sign up

RELATED: ‘Undermines our integrity’: Kenneth Chiu Describes Allegations of Voter Fraud in NYS Assembly Race

Assemblyman Chang, a Republican representing Sunset Park, Borough Park, Dyker Heights, and Bensonhurst in Brooklyn, emphasized the detrimental impact of such misreporting. “In the two hours following the shooting, the New York Post erroneously reported that the assailant was a Chinese man. This error, though corrected, was never formally apologized for,” said Chang, who made formal requests to the Post to do so but received no response.

The press conference drew in the attendance of several community leaders and residents, including State Senate candidate Xue Li Chen, United Chinese Association of America Chairman Shan Zhuang Chen, Committee of 100 Interim Chairman and CEO Cindy Tsai, and CCBA Chairman Chao Ran Zhu.

Democratic leader Jinshan Yu of the 65th District was also in attendance. He was seen gathering signatures for a joint letter demanding the Post issue a “formal apology” for the error.

Xue Li Chen, drawing from his experience as a former police officer, criticized the publication for irresponsibly identifying the suspect’s nationality. “Can you imagine the anguish that is exasperated by this kind of irresponsible reporting?” he questioned.

RELATED: Chinese Journalist Zhang Zhan, Jailed for Exposing Wuhan Virus in 2020, ‘Close to Death’ in Prison

“Police usually describe a suspect’s race, not nationality,” Chen said. “The Post’s report directly labeled the assailant as ‘Chinese,’ which is highly irresponsible.” He also noted that as a long-time reader of the New York Post, he felt deeply disappointed and angered.

“This is the kind of irresponsibility in reporting that causes chaos and violence,” he said. “What if some Chinese man is walking down in the middle of America, in Kansas or Missouri, and an angry MAGA [Make America Great Again] supporter says ‘his people just tried to kill our former president,’ and that guy gets hurt.”

‘Everything is blamed on us’

Shan Zhuang Chen, the Chairman of the United Chinese Association of America, voiced the collective anger of the community by highlighting the disrespect and harm caused by the misreporting.

“Everything is blamed on us. This is a very serious and frightening situation,” said Chen. He warned that if the Post does not issue a public apology soon, he would organize a protest march to be held outside their headquarters. Chen also revealed that he had received “over a hundred calls” from distraught community members demanding action and correction of the false information.

Cindy Tsai, Interim Chairman and CEO of the Committee of 100, pointed out that this incident has intensified the community’s concerns about their safety. “Anti-Asian hate, sparked by the pandemic, has left our community anxious about their safety,” said Tsai. “The New York Post’s actions confirm the persistence of anti-Asian sentiment and worsen the insecurity among Chinese residents.”

RELATED: FBI Probing NYC Mayor Eric Adams Use of Private Email Addresses, Connections to Communist China

A call to action

In addition to the press conference, Yu, who also serves as the Chairman of the American East Chinese Association, is gathering signatures for a joint letter to the New York Post. By the afternoon of July 15, over 100 signatures had been collected — with a goal of 1,000 signatures within three days to demonstrate the community’s demand for accountability.

While not agreeing with Trump’s political ideas, Yu expressed concern for the former President’s safety and criticized the political climate that fosters hatred and violence among Americans. “Current politics is the politics of fanatics. If anything happens to Trump, we wouldn’t dare to go out,” he said.

RELATED: Vying for NY’s 40th District, Dr. Philip Wang Puts Public Safety at the Forefront

Chen Zuozhou, Executive Director of the Chinatown Business Improvement District, underscored the power of words and their ability to instill either hate or empathy. “Words are more powerful than swords. … This misreporting feels like history repeating itself,” Chen lamented.

Assemblyman Chang concluded the event by urging the Post to formally apologize and correct the harm done. He emphasized the responsibility of the Chinese community to demonstrate their contributions to American society and change the prejudiced views held by some people.

With reporting by Ryan Wu.