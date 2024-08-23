Huawei Ready to Launch New AI Chip to Challenge Nvidia in China, Reports Say

China’s Huawei Technologies is close to introducing a new chip for artificial intelligence use to challenge Nvidia’s position in China.

The move comes amid U.S. sanctions, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, Aug. 13, citing sources.

Huawei’s latest processor, Ascend 910C, is being tested by Chinese internet and telecom companies in recent weeks, the report said.

It added that Huawei has told potential clients that the chip is comparable to Nvidia’s H100.

U.S. regulators last year put in place rules that stopped Nvidia from selling its advanced chips, including the H100, to Chinese customers, citing national security concerns.

Nvidia then introduced three chips tailored for China, including the most-closely watched H20 chips.

However, in line with U.S. sanctions, H20’s computing power had been significantly capped compared to the H100 chips.

The Journal report said Huawei aims to start shipping its newest chip as soon as October.

The Ascend 910C may shift market dynamics in China, potentially outperforming Nvidia’s planned B20 chip if production goes smoothly, according to some analysts.

Companies such as TikTok parent ByteDance, Baidu, and China Mobile are looking to obtain the 910C chips, and initial negotiations between Huawei and potential customers indicate that orders are likely to surpass 70,000 chips, with a total value of around $2 billion.

Reuters contributed to this report.