Vision Times

Heavy Snow Prompts NYC to Issue Emergency Alert for Monday, Tuesday
A surprise winter storm has hit New York towards the end of an otherwise relatively mild winter, covering the City and upstate regions in several inches of snow over the night of Feb. 27 and Feb. 28 (Monday and Tuesday). The New York City Department of Sanitation has issued a

CHINA

Shen Yun Concludes Sold-Out Performances in Paris, Enchanting Audiences of All Ages and Backgrounds
PARIS, France — On Feb. 19, Shen Yun Performing Arts arrived in the City of Lights for the seventh time since debuting its first international tour in 2006. Wrapping up seven sold-out performances at Paris’ prestigious International Convention Center, audience members raved about Shen Yun’s use of immersive digital backdrops,

CHINA INSIGHTS

CCP's New Move for retiring pension and City Council Reveals Secret of Why Pensions Are Losing Money
Fan Bingbing, one of China's most famous actresses, returns to the spotlight/The story is not over
How has the West come to form an alliance to block Huawei? Huawei encounters comprehensive siege
China's Foreclosures Soar Amid Economic Crisis/What's the secret behind?
China's economic plight stifles Beijing's pride/Can Australia–China relations go back to the way?

WORLD

india-coal-Emergency-law-boosting-coal-use-Getty-Images-1240341690
India to Initiate Emergency Law to Fully Boost Coal Power Output
On Feb. 20, the Indian government brought forth an emergency law to fully drive coal output from power plants in preparation for an expected rise in demand for power from March to June, an internal power ministry notice says according to Reuters.  This is the second time the emergency law

LIFE

Antarctica, Land at the End of the Earth (Part I)
Reposted with permission from LuxuryWeb.com. While I was aware that Antarctica is one of the coldest places on earth, and there would likely be lots of water that could turn into ice without notice, I wasn’t prepared for the winds that we encountered. When I say wind, I don’t mean

WELLNESS

The Power of Surrender – Attain Your Greatest Aspirations by Giving in
Surrender is a complicated subject. On the one hand, it is perceived as negative — with connotations of defeat, loss and shame; yet on the other hand it is one of the greatest aspirations in any spiritual discipline. Even in the brief poem Desiderata, written in 1927 by Max Ehrmann,

CULTURE

sowing-seeds-Wikimedia-commons
Sowing Seeds in February? You Bet! Early Planting Guide for Home Gardeners
To make the most of your growing season, save a bundle on plant material, and — most importantly — get your green thumb warmed up for a productive year, consider sowing seeds indoors.  If you’re anything like me, winter seems to drag on forever and you can hardly wait to