Vision Times

Banned Iranian Filmmaker Provides Her Version of the Iran-Iraq War in Effort to Empower the People

Iranian filmmaker Sepideh Farsi presented her animated feature Siren at the Berlinale Film Festival in which she recounts the Iran-Iraq war to empower her compatriots in their protests against the current regime. The film premiered in the Berlinale's Panorama section on Thursday (February 16), is her first animation feature film,