Windham Election Audit Reveals Discrepancies in House of Representatives Vote Tallies

On May 11, a three-person team in the town of Windham, New Hampshire, began auditing results of the 2020 general election and Rockingham County District 7 House of Representatives race, as well as votes cast in the U.S. Senate and gubernatorial races. In total, around 10,000 ballots are being audited.

The audit has revealed discrepancies in the results for the House of Representatives election, with voting machines “consistently undercounting Republican vote tallies,” according to an analysis by The Gateway Pundit. The audit, ordered on April 12 by Republican governor Chris Sununu, includes a thorough examination of ballot-counting machines and memory cards, and a hand tabulation of ballots.

The initial results of the House of Representative race showed that Democrat Kristi St. Laurent, who was running for public office for the sixth time, lost by 24 votes. A November hand recount of the House of Representatives race found discrepancies in the vote totals. Four Republican candidates should have had 300 additional votes, and Democrat Kristi St. Laurent should have received 99 less votes. The four winning GOP candidates were Mary Griffin, Charles McMohan, Bob Lynn (Robert Lynn), and Julius Soti.

St. Laurent subsequently requested an audit, stating that the voting machines might have been improperly programmed or a “significant number of ballots” might have been counted twice. The New Hampshire legislature passed a bill authorizing the audit, which was eventually signed by Sununu.

On May 16, New Hampshire activist Ken Eyring posted the preliminary results of the audit at Granite Rock, stating that the aging Diebold ES2000 Model A Voting Machines used in the election “cannot be trusted” and by extension “potentially the elections across the state of New Hampshire as well.”

Diebold, which also owned the brand Accuvote, was sold to ES&S in 2009. One year later, Dominion Voting Systems bought the primary assets of ES&S. Dominion currently owns the “intellectual property of the AccuVote and its related elections management system,” according to a letter from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

The town of Windham possesses four Accuvote OSX vote-counting machines that were used in the 2020 elections. New Hampshire GOP member Dr. David Strang analyzed the preliminary results published at Granite Rock and was “stunned with the results,” as reported in an analysis published by The Gateway Pundit. According to Strang, the audit team ran all machine countable ballots through each of the four Accuvote machines at Windham.

When counting Democrat ballots, the results were largely the same irrespective of which machine counted the votes. St. Laurent’s vote tally only differed by 18 votes across all four machines. However, the results for the Republican candidates were much more varied.

“If the election had been held this past week, when the audit retallied these votes, then Rep. Robert Lynn would have received 4902 votes if all of the machine-readable ballots had been fed thru machine #2. But if fed into machine 3, he would have received an additional 136 votes for an increase of 2.77%! We know from the Town’s printout of Nov. 3rd, that Rep. Lynn was credited with only 4757 machine-readable votes, yet another deviation, accounting for another 281 vote discrepancy,” Strang wrote in his analysis.

When the ballots for Republican candidates were fed through the four machines, machine number 2 undercounted the votes “reliably and repeatedly.” Lynn had 136 fewer votes, McMohan had 54 fewer votes, Soti had 53 fewer votes, and Griffin had 53 fewer votes when compared to the results from the other counting machines and the November 3 results.

Strang said that because the machines do not agree with each other and exhibited wide variation among themselves in the repeat audit machine count, hand recount totals are “likely to be the only accurate tally.”

Ballot fold lines and vote tallies

The Windham audit team believes fold lines across ballots might be the reason for a change in vote tallies from November’s machine count and a subsequent hand recount, according to a report by WMUR. Independent auditor Mark Lindeman believes that the fold lines were incorrectly interpreted by scanners as valid votes.

“If someone voted for all four Republican candidates and the ballot happened to have its fold line going through St. Laurent’s target, then that might be interpreted by the machines as an overvote, which would then subtract votes from each of those four Republican candidates… Conversely, if there were not four votes already in that contest by the voter, a fold line through that target could have caused the machine to interpret it as a vote for St. Laurent,” auditor Philip Stark said to the media outlet.

Stark added that the same Accuvote voting machines are being used throughout New Hampshire, which “could be an issue.” In a May 6 statement, former President Donald Trump congratulated “the great patriots of Windham” for their fight to “seek out the truth” regarding election fraud.

“The spirit for transparency and justice is being displayed all over the Country by media outlets which do not represent Fake News. People are watching in droves as these Patriots work tirelessly to reveal the real facts of the most tainted and corrupt Election in American history. Congratulations Windham—look forward to seeing the results,” he said in the statement.

Two of the audit members are Mark Lindeman and Harri Hursti of Verified Voting, a “non-partisan organization focused exclusively on the critical role technology plays in election administration.” The third member, Philip Stark, is an associate dean at the University of California, Berkeley.

With reporting by Arvind Datta.