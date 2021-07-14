63 Percent of Americans Say China Should Pay Reparations for COVID-19 Lab Leak

A recent survey of U.S. respondents found 63 percent of people, regardless of their location or political disposition, thought the Chinese Communist Party should be made to pay the world reparations for an accidental leak of SARS-CoV-2 from the Wuhan biosecurity level 4 laboratory.

The research was conducted by the Center for Security Policy (CSP), a Washington, D.C.-based non-profit think tank. The survey found that for nearly every subgroup the majority of respondents, and 63 percent overall, believe the CCP should pay the world reparations for an accidental pathogen release from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The number balloons to 78 percent if it comes to light in the future that Beijing released the virus intentionally.

In the case of an accidental release, 61 percent of respondents identifying as Democrat or Independent and 71 percent of Republicans said China should pay reparations. The proportion changed to 73 percent for Democrats, 78 percent for Independents, and 88 percent for Republicans if COVID-19 was released on purpose.

Based on age, for respondents in the 18-24 bracket, only 50 percent said China should pay reparations if accidental and 61 percent if deliberate. Between 25-44, the stats transformed to 65 and 74 percent. Over 65, they became 66 and 87 percent.

For gender, while 72 percent of males said China should pay reparations if the release was accidental and 82 percent if deliberate, only 55 and 75 percent of females agreed by comparison.

When it came to race, for those identifying as white, 64 percent said China should pay if accidental compared to 83 percent if deliberate. Only one other racial segment was identified, black/hispanic, who said the CCP should have to pay 61 and 66 percent respectively.

The Center also found that nearly half of the respondents believed SARS-CoV-2 “was developed in a lab,” with a quarter holding the opinion the CCP developed it and released it deliberately.

The CSP said the world forcing the Communist Party to pay for the calamity it brought to the world, “Would have a two-fold positive effect: they would compensate American taxpayers and citizens for their personal and financial losses, and they would start the process of taking down the CCP.”

The CSP has been calling for the United States to hold the CCP accountable as far back as April of 2020 when Senior Analyst for Strategy J. Michael Waller authored a Decision Brief titled Time to Decide how Chinese Communist Party Pays Reparations for Pandemic where Waller bluntly stated, “The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) treats China and the Chinese people like property. The CCP manufactured the circumstances that unleashed the Wuhan virus to plague the world. The Chinese people are not to blame.”

“The CCP therefore must pay reparations immediately, with or without its consent. The American taxpayer must not be forced to pay for the CCP’s damages to them. The US must require reparations and punitive damages immediately, without tying up the bulk of damages in endless and costly litigation.”

The CSP’s survey was conducted by a third party company, TechnoMetrica, over a three day period spanning from June 30 to July 2, 2021. TechnoMetrica gathered the opinion of 1,424 18+ Americans.

CSP compared its findings with a similar survey this year conducted by Politico-Harvard June 22 to 27 that covered 1,009 adults, which found similar bipartisan consensus on the matter. Politico-Harvard found 59 percent of Republicans, 52 percent of Democrats, and 47 percent of Independents believed the Wuhan Institute was the true source of the pandemic compared to only 28, 34, and 25 percent who believed SARS-CoV-2 jumped species from bats to humans by comparison.

“This is important,” said the CSP of the results. “Politico and Harvard are very liberal institutions, yet their poll results showed greater public agreement with what had been the Center for Security Policy’s position all along.”

In a June 9 article about the findings, Politico interviewed the designer of the Politico-Harvard poll, Robert Blendon, a Professor of health policy and political analysis at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who said, “Usually, our polls find a big split between Republicans and Democrats, so this is unique.”

“More conservative media have been carrying the ‘lab leak’ issue, and it’s been a Trump talking point from the beginning, so we expected people who lean Democratic would say either ‘It’s not true’ or ‘I don’t know.’ But the belief is bipartisan.”

Politico-Harvard’s results also found that 82 percent of all respondents felt it was important for the U.S. government to investigate the origin of the pandemic, with 62 percent rating the issue either “extremely important” or “somewhat important.”