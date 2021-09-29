Fumio Kishida set to Become Japan’s 100th Prime Minister

Fumio Kishida, 64, is set to become Japan’s 100th prime minister following a leadership vote on Wednesday by the Japanese Liberal Democratic Party (LDP).

Kishida won the runoff 250-170 against rival Taro Kono who was considered to be more popular and is said to have more appeal among younger voters. Kono has more than 2.5 million followers on Twitter.

Kishida’s victory Wednesday means that it’s almost certain that he will become premier after Monday’s parliamentary session due to the LDP’s majority in the legislature.

Kishida is considered a moderate-liberal politician and is expected to govern his party slightly more to the left than his predecessor, Yoshihide Suga, who did not seek re-election after only one year in office.

Suga announced last month that he would not be running again amidst plummeting approval ratings. He was concerned that managing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and campaigning would “divide his energies” and opted to focus on the COVID-19 crisis.

Kishida was born in Shibuya, Tokyo, and hails from a political family; his father and grandfather were both lower house members at one time and he is a distant relation to former prime minister Kiichi Miyazawa.

Kishida was first elected to parliament in 1993 and served as a foreign minister between 2012 and 2017 under former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

One of his major accomplishments as a foreign minister was to strike a deal with South Korea over women in the country sexually abused by Japan’s wartime military, an issue that remained unresolved for some time between the two countries.

Japanese citizens will be watching their new prime minister to see if he listens to the public or is more influenced by the power politics of his party.

It’s expected that his priorities will remain “boosting Japan’s defenses, preserving economic ties with Beijing and strengthening security ties with the U.S. and partners like QUAD group, which includes Australia and India,” Newsweek Reported.

Japanese security expert Jeffery Hornung told the Washington Post, “From a security standpoint, diplomatic standpoint, I don’t think we’re going to see much change.”