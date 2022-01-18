Animated Video Shows Assassination of Donald Trump

The official website of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of Iran, recently published an animated video showing a potential assassination of former President Donald Trump at his Palm Beach resort Mar-A-Lago. The assassination threat is apparently payback for the U.S. killing Iranian General Qassim Soleimani during the Trump administration.

The two-minute animated video starts as an unmanned combat vehicle with a camera sneak into Mar-A-Lago. An Iranian official navigates the vehicle from a control room.

The vehicle stops and spies on Trump, who is engaged in a game of golf. The Iranian agent picks up a note that states “Those who killed Soleimani and those who gave the orders must pay the price.” The statement is signed by “Imam Ali Khamenei.”

The Iranian agent then hacks the cell phone of one of Trump’s colleagues playing golf with him. The agent then sends the colleague the SMS: “Soleimani’s murderer and the one who gave the order will pay the price.” An unmanned drone with Trump locked in its sights then emits a laser towards the former president.

The screen goes black and a message appears: “Revenge is Definite.” In a statement accompanying the clip, Khamenei said that the video was released on the eve of the second anniversary of Soleimani’s death.

The video went viral on Twitter as it attracted massive attention. Some expressed anger at the platform for allowing the video to spread. “Outrageous. There must be a swift and strong reaction from @jakejsullivan and @JoeBiden. And why is @Twitter allowing this guy to use their platform?” Richard Grenell, the former acting director of national intelligence in President Trump’s cabinet, tweeted.

Twitter eventually took action and permanently banned an account connected to the Iranian Supreme Leader. A spokesperson from Twitter told Fox Business that the video had violated its “ban evasion policy.”

There have been several such mock assassinations of Trump in the past. In 2019, Democrat Senator Martin Sandoval from Illinois held a fundraiser in which pictures of a man pointing a fake gun at a person wearing a Trump mask were shown.

The individual wearing the Trump mask was holding both his hands at his heart as if severely wounded. In some pictures taken by people attending the event, Sandoval was seen posing with the man holding the fake gun.

In 2018, the New York Times published a story that featured a Russian assassin trying to kill Trump. In the story, it is revealed that the assassin had the help of the U.S. Secret Service. Clay Walters, a Media Research Center analyst, called the story a “Trump assassination fantasy.” The U.S. Secret Service called the insinuation that the agency would help assassinate the president “an insult to the men and women” of the department.

The video of Trump’s assassination comes as Iran had recently threatened to kill two senior American officials who were involved in killing Soleimani. Iran had also announced imposing sanctions on 51 American officials. In response, Jake Sullivan, the White House National Security Adviser, warned Tehran that Washington will not be threatened.

“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served. As Americans, we have our disagreements on politics. We have our disagreements on Iran policy. But we are united in our resolve against threats and provocations… Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 51 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” Sullivan stated.